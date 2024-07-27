Ukrainian UAVs attack Russia’s Ryazan

Video and photos show drones flying over Ryazan and explosions near the Dyagilevo airfield. At least part of the drones were shot down.

Residents of Ryazan reported powerful explosions at night and in the morning. Some claimed that the drones were shot down as they approached the oil refinery and the Dyagilevo military airfield.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported in the morning that during the night, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 7 UAVs over the Kursk region, three over the Belgorod region, two over the Rostov region, one over the Bryansk region, and one over the Lipetsk region. Later, the Russian governor of the Bryansk region said 22 UAVs were shot down over the region, while the Ministry of Defense added that seven drones were shot down near Ryazan. It is impossible to verify these figures, while Russian official reports have numerous times stated that “all drones were downed” while in reality, there were videos of strikes.

Ukrainian drone attacks inside Russia have been a significant part of Ukraine’s military strategy, aiming to destroy Russia’s key oil infrastructure and military facilities. The attacks intensified at the beginning of 2024.

One notable incident involved a Ukrainian drone traveling 1,800 km to attack the “Voronezh M” radar station in Orsk, setting a new range record for Ukrainian drones. This radar system is crucial for detecting spacecraft, aircraft, and missiles over long distances​​.

Another significant attack was on the Morozovsk Airfield in Rostov Oblast, where Ukrainian drones damaged at least two Su-34 fighter-bombers. This attack demonstrated Ukraine’s capability to strike important military targets within Russia​​.

Ukraine has also used its domestically produced Liutyi drones to target Russian oil refineries. These drones, known for their advanced guidance systems and significant payload capacity, have been used in strikes up to 800 km inside Russia, hitting facilities like the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant and multiple oil refineries, causing considerable disruptions​.

Related: