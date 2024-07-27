Eng
The Slovak side indicated that “intensive negotiations” at the highest political and professional levels would continue in the coming hours and days.
by Bohdan Ben
27/07/2024
2 minute read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico during a meeting. Credit: Daily News Hungary
Slovak PM discusses with Ukraine “technical solution” for Russian oil transit after Ukrainian sanctions

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has reportedly discussed a “technical solution” with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, to resume the transit of Russian Lukoil’s oil through Ukraine.

This development comes after Ukraine recently ordered the cessation of transit for Lukoil’s oil products through the Druzhba pipeline.

According to a statement from the Slovak government’s press service, as reported by European Pravda, Fico proposed a solution that would involve several countries, including Slovakia.

Restoring the transit of a portion of Russian oil is extremely important for the Slovneft refinery, as alternative oil sources are more expensive and may be technologically unsuitable,” the Slovak government emphasized.

The Slovak side indicated that intensive negotiations at the highest political and professional levels would continue in the coming hours and days. However, details of the proposed solution were not disclosed.

Previously, Hungary and Slovakia had received exemptions from the EU-wide ban on Russian oil imports following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian statement stressed that despite Lukoil’s ban, the same amount of oil continues to flow through the pipeline from other Russian companies. However, both Hungary and Slovakia argue that Kyiv’s decision threatens their energy security.

As reported, on 24 June 2024, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed additional sanctions on Russian oil giant Lukoil, effectively halting its oil flow through Ukraine via the Druzhba pipeline. Both Hungary and Slovakia have reacted strongly, threatening various measures, including appeals to Brussels, WTO complaints, lawsuits, blocking weapons funding for Ukraine, and threats to cut off electricity and diesel supplies to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz countered that overall Russian oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia continues at previous volumes; only Lukoil’s specific share has ceased. Energy expert Mykhailo Honchar suggested that Hungary and Slovakia receive discounted Russian oil (potentially up to 20% discount), which explains their strong reaction to the disruption. Despite claims of having no alternatives, Hungary and Slovakia do have access to the Adria pipeline through Croatia, which can supply their refineries’ needs.

The European Commission has dismissed concerns about immediate harmful impacts on EU oil supply security.

