The Latest

Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine during government transition

After Robert Fico’s party, which opposes military aid for Ukraine, won recent elections, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová paused such aid, citing the need to respect the victorious party’s position.
byMaria Tril
06/10/2023
1 minute read
Zuzana Čaputová meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv in May 2023. Photo: Presidential Office of Ukraine
Slovakia has frozen the decision to provide military aid to Ukraine, Radio Liberty reported, citing the press service of Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová.

Čaputová believes that providing a military aid package during a government transition period is inappropriate, as a new cabinet may have a different policy stance than the current one.

“The decision on this issue [providing military aid to Ukraine] should reflect the results of the recent parliamentary elections,” spokesperson said, commenting on Čaputová’s position.

On 4 October, the Slovak newspaper Dennik N reported that Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová opposed providing further military assistance to Ukraine due to the victory of Robert Fico’s populist Smer-SD party in recent parliamentary elections. Čaputová said the election results, in which the winning party promised not to provide Ukraine with any weapons (not provide Ukraine with “a single bullet,”) should be respected.

On 30 September, the pro-Russian former Prime Minister Robert Fico won the presidential elections in Slovakia. He had previously promised to cut off military aid to Ukraine.

With 98% of votes already counted after Saturday’s parliamentary election in Slovakia, Fico’s SMER-SSD party won the election with 23.37% of the vote.

