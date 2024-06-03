Ukrainian forces detain Slovak mercenary fighting for Russia

A Slovak citizen named Jaroslav Galajčík has been captured by Ukrainian forces after fighting alongside Russians against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr Kachura. Kachura interviewed the captured Galajčík, who claimed to be a Slovak national.

Desperate for more manpower after losing soldiers in Ukraine, Russia recruits foreign mercenaries or deceives foreign civilians into combat roles by promising well-paid non-combat positions. This recruitment drive extends globally, mostly targeting economically challenged nations like Cuba, Nepal, and Central Asian countries, as part of Russia’s broader effort to bolster its forces.

Galajčík was captured near the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, where he allegedly surrendered after the third attack on his unit and a concussion that he sustained during the attack.

“Some of the guys he was with fell and didn’t get to the point they were supposed to get to. He was a medic, he was supposed to evacuate the wounded. When he suffered a full-body concussion, he went towards our positions, where he found some empty trenches. He was hiding there, but the trench was hit by an FPV drone, it shook him once more. He went forward, but instead of going to the Russian positions, he reached our positions,” Kachura told aktuality.sk about Galajčík.

Galajčík had initially been in Russian-occupied part of Luhansk Oblast, where he claimed to have only helped load trucks. However, Kachura stated:

“He claimed he wasn’t involved in combat activities. But as a contractor, they sent him to the front and then he ended up in an attack.”

According to Kachura, Galajčík signed a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow, receiving around 200,000 rubles (over 2,000 euros) per month. Galajčík allegedly let himself be recruited into an international unit alongside Indians, Nepalis, and Mongols.

“He was the only Slovak in his unit. The only citizen of the European Union. And they mocked him, saying he was a spy,” Kachura said.

Galajčík reportedly does not want to return to Russia and prefers to serve a sentence in a Slovak prison for serving in a foreign army, which in Slovakia is punishable by up to eight years in prison.

