Ukraine’s victory is the solution to Russia-Ukraine war – PMs of Czechia and Slovakia

The solution to the Russia-Ukraine war is Ukraine’s victory, according to prime ministers of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Petr Fiala and Eduard Heger. This follows from their statements in televised discussion of the Hromadske Radio and Television of Slovakia (RTVS), Denik reports.

“I don’t see many other solutions than that Ukraine will win in that fair defense. I consider it the duty of Western countries to fully support Ukraine, because it is facing an overwhelming, brutal war,” said Fiala, who at the same time spoke out for the preservation of Ukraine’s full territorial integrity and independence.

According to Fiala, Russia did not expect the bravery of the Ukrainians and the unity of the European Union in the war. The head of the Czech government also mentioned the strengthening of NATO, in connection with the planned entry of Finland and Sweden into the North Atlantic Alliance.

Also according to Heger, Ukraine must win the fight. He said that Russia cannot be relied upon not to attack other states as well.

Fiala defended the sanctions that Western countries imposed against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. According to him, the West reacted weakly to Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014 and the energy crisis in Europe showed that countries should not be dependent on eastern dictatorships in any strategic matter, such as the supply of oil, natural gas or chips.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine-Czech relations, Ukraine-Slovakia relations