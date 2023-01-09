Russia continues risk-averse approach to employing its air force over Ukraine – British intel

Since at least June 2022, Russian Aerospace Forces have almost certainly used Su-57 FELON to conduct missions against Ukraine. FELON is Russia’s most advanced fifth-generation supersonic combat jet, employing stealth technologies and highly advanced avionics, British Ministry of Defence reports.

These missions have likely been limited to flying over Russian territory, launching long range air-to-surface or air-to-air missiles into Ukraine. Recent commercially available imagery shows five FELON parked at Akhtubinsk Air Base, which hosts the 929th Flight Test Centre. As this is the only known FELON base, these aircraft have likely been involved in operations against Ukraine.

Russia is highly likely prioritising avoiding the reputational damage, reduced export prospects, and the compromise of sensitive technology which would come from any loss of FELON over Ukraine. This is symptomatic of Russia’s continued risk-averse approach to employing its air force in the war.

https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1612338841544794112

Tags: Russia-Ukraine war, Russian air force