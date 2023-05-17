Ukrainian forces advance 500 meters along the Bakhmut frontline

Ukrainian defenders have advanced up to 500 meters along the Bakhmut frontline, according to the Eastern grouping spokesman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhiy Cherevatyi, who reported this on the “FreeDom” TV channel, as relayed by Interfax-Ukraine and Ukrainska Pravda.

Cherevatyi indicated that the previous day was not an exception to the advances made by Ukrainian forces who managed to push forward up to 500 meters on various sections of the Bakhmut direction, liberating Ukrainian territory.

“The enemy fired 456 times from various calibers and types of artillery and MLRS at our positions, thus confirming that there can be no ‘ammunition hunger,’ unfortunately. There were 25 combat encounters on this direction and 12 air raids. 107 occupiers were KIA, 153 were injured,” Cherevatyi stated.

In addition to these gains, Cherevatyi also reported that Russian armored vehicles were destroyed: an infantry fighting vehicle, an airborne combat vehicle, six D-30 guns, two electronic warfare stations, three unmanned aerial vehicles (2 “Orlan-10” and 1 Zala), and four kamikaze drones.

Cherevatyi confirmed the words of the Ground Forces Commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, about the Wagner PMC “crawling into Bakhmut like rats in a mousetrap.” He stated that the occupiers understand that they can no longer change anything, but they do not abandon attempts to take the city.

“At the same time, they understand that the initiative is gradually shifting to us. Despite not having a large number of reserves, nor having an advantage in equipment and personnel over the enemy, nevertheless, we are defeating Russians, conducting a successful defensive operation, and occasionally attacking the enemy on the flanks,” Cherevatyi added.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister of Defense, Hanna Maliar, reported that the Ukrainian defenders liberated almost 20 square kilometers along the Bakhmut direction. However, fierce battles are still ongoing in the city itself, where the enemy is making slight advancements.

Tags: Bakhmut, Russia-Ukraine war