Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1011: Zelenskyy offers partial NATO membership for Ukraine as key city Slovyansk under Russian threat

Exclusives

Can Europe fill in the gap if Trump abandons Ukraine? Nearly half of Ukraine’s air defense systems and reconnaissance capabilities come from the US—assets that Europe, with its fragmented defense industry, cannot quickly replicate, experts warn.

Military

Deep State: Russian infantry breaches eastern Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, key highway at risk. Ukrainian forces face mounting pressure as combat operations spread to Pobedy Street and Prokofiev Avenue in Kurakhove.

Sloviansk, key eastern Ukrainian city, orders shutdown with Russian forces within 25km. Military authorities prohibited all educational and cultural activities, as Russian forces threatened Ukraine’s primary administrative center in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian attack on Dnipro Oblast kills 4, injures 21, including 11 year-old boy. A retail store, multi-apartment building, and private residence were consumed by fires triggered by the missile attack.

Russian drone attack kills two civilians and injures three in Kherson. Kherson regional authorities reported a devastating drone attack that killed a 46-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman.

Ukrainian air defense downs eight Russian drones overnight. Ukrainian Air Defense downed eight Russian drones over the previous night, protecting 5 oblasts from potential hit.

Frontline report: Russian assault in Chasiv Yar crumbles amid deadly Ukrainian kill zones. After three months of persistent attacks, Russian forces secured a narrow bridgehead near Kalynivka, only to find themselves trapped in basement positions under constant Ukrainian drone surveillance.

As of 30 NOV 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 740400 (+1740) Tanks: 9463 (+5) APV: 19355 (+16) Artillery systems: 20909 (+23) MLRS: 1253 (+-2) Anti-aircraft systems: 1019 Aircraft: 369 Helicopters: 329 UAV: 19792 (+42) Cruise missiles : 2851 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 30431 (+159)



Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine destroys North Korean Bulsae-4 missile system in Kharkiv Oblast. This adds to mounting evidence of North Korean military hardware in Russian hands.

Zelenskyy: F-16 fighters recently destroys seven cruise missiles used by Russia to attack Ukraine. Despite limited numbers, F-16 fighters have proven to be a critical asset in Ukraine’s defense against Russian missile attacks.

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence hit three more radars in Russian occupied Crimea. In a follow-up to a previous day’s operation, Ukraine’s military intelligence hit multiple radar systems valued at millions of dollars.

International

Scholz slams election rival’s 24-hour ultimatum to Putin as “Russian roulette”. Conservative Friedrich Merz proposes a 24-hour ultimatum to Putin: halt attacks on Ukrainian civilians or face Berlin supplying Kyiv with long-range Taurus missiles.

CERN severs Russian science ties, three years after Ukraine invasion. Nearly 350 Russian-affiliated scientists face changes in their research status as CERN implements its final break from Russian institutions today, preserving individual collaborations.

Partners equipped 2.5 brigades for Ukraine, out of 10 requested – Zelenskyy. Ukraine continues to struggle with military equipment provision despite ongoing discussions with Western allies.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Washington monument hosts memorial of 600 teddy bears honoring Ukrainian children lost to war. A new study reveals that 99% of Ukrainian children have been directly impacted by the ongoing conflict.

Ukraine returns 8 children from Russian-occupied territories. Eight Ukrainian children, aged 6 to 16, have been successfully returned from Russian-occupied territories through diplomatic negotiations.

Ukrainian poet Myroslav Herasymovych killed on front line. A founder of the Free Arts School, Myroslav Herasymovych joined Ukraine’s armed forces from the first days of the full-scale invasion.

Political and Legal Developments

Russia to choose between guns and butter in 2025, Bloomberg predicts. Russian butter prices jump 25.7%, sparking theft wave as war costs hit consumer goods.

Georgian president refuses to step down, rallies national resistance to Russian influence. The fight in Georgia is about to get serious as President Zourabichvili steps up as its leader.

Latvia sentences Russian-glorifying tiktoker to one year in prison. A one-year prison sentence marks Latvia’s firm stance against pro-Russian messaging on social platforms.

Two Georgian diplomats resign in protest of governmental crackdowns.

Georgian police admit possible chemical use in water cannons as protesters report tear gas symptoms. “Beyond getting wet in the cold, people report severe eye burning and breathing difficulties,” journalist Aka Zarkua says.

Georgian authorities deploy unprecedented force as pro-EU protests spread nationwide. On the second night, protests spread to different cities as police increase crackdown.

Ukraine’s NATO entry without Russian-occupied regions could end “hot phase” of the war, says Zelenskyy. In the interview with Sky News, he proposed placing Kyiv-controlled territory under NATO protection while pursuing diplomatic channels to recover Russian-held areas.

Read our earlier review here.