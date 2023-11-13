Ukraine’s modernist artworks presented in the Belgian Royal Museum of Art

An exhibition of Ukrainian avant-garde art titled “The Eye of the Storm: Modernism in Ukraine 1900-1930” has opened at the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium in Brussels, Ukraine’s National Art Museum and the Ukrainian Institute reported.

According to the statement, the exhibition features works by Ukrainian modernists whose creative endeavours coincided with the early 20th century and the founding of the Ukrainian People’s Republic.

The display includes pieces by renowned Ukrainian artists of the 1900-1930 period such as Kazymyr Malevych, Alexandra Exter, Lazar Lissitzky, Sarah Schor, Mykhaylo Boychuk and others, who were leading representatives of the Ukrainian avant-garde.

“Their lives and work fell on tumultuous times in Ukraine’s history and became an integral part of European cultural heritage,” said in the statement.

The exhibition titled “The Eye of the Storm: Modernism in Ukraine 1900-1930” is currently touring European capitals, which is also part of efforts to preserve Ukraine’s heritage from destruction by Russian occupiers during the Rossu-Ukrainian war.

According to Natalia Anoshyna, Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, this is a unique exhibition, which underlines that “Ukraine is a country with a long and magnificent history, with culture and traditions.”

“We want to demonstrate this connection between Ukrainian and European modernism, that we are an integral part of European culture. This is important, and it will resonate here in Brussels, in one of the most famous and magnificent museums of the country, the Royal Museums of Fine Arts,” she added.

The exhibition at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts of Belgium will be open to the public until 28 January 2024. The Royal Museum of Belgium allowed to view the presented artworks for Ukrainians for free.

