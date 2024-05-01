US to upgrade Bradley IFVs for Ukraine with advanced models

The United States plans to replace every Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle provided to Ukraine with the new M2A4E1 variant, as reported by the Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems.

“Last week, the Army unveiled the M2A4E1 Bradley variant at Saco, Maine. The Army received funding to procure the M2A4E1 for every Bradley donated to Ukraine,” reads a Facebook statement.

They clarified that the M2A4E1 is the most modern and survivable version of the Bradley as a result of integrating an Iron Fist Active Protection System, an improved High Definition Forward Looking Infrared Gunner’s Sight, and an Environmental Control Unit to prevent heat stress for dismounted troops.

The Iron Fist active protection system was developed in Israel. It is designed to protect vehicles against anti-tank missiles and rocket-propelled grenades. The system tracks potential threats using radars and then destroys any missiles fired at the vehicle.

The provision of the first Bradleys to Ukraine became known back in April of last year. They are also called light tanks. According to official data, the US provided Ukraine with “more than 200” of these vehicles.

