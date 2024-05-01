Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US to upgrade Bradley IFVs for Ukraine with advanced models

According to official data, the US provided Ukraine with “more than 200” of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
01/05/2024
1 minute read
US to upgrade Bradley IFVs for Ukraine with advanced models
The M2A4E1 Bradley variant at Saco, Maine. Photo: PEO Ground Combat Systems
US to upgrade Bradley IFVs for Ukraine with advanced models

The United States plans to replace every Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle provided to Ukraine with the new M2A4E1 variant, as reported by the Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems.

“Last week, the Army unveiled the M2A4E1 Bradley variant at Saco, Maine. The Army received funding to procure the M2A4E1 for every Bradley donated to Ukraine,” reads a Facebook statement.

They clarified that the M2A4E1 is the most modern and survivable version of the Bradley as a result of integrating an Iron Fist Active Protection System, an improved High Definition Forward Looking Infrared Gunner’s Sight, and an Environmental Control Unit to prevent heat stress for dismounted troops.

US to upgrade Bradley IFVs for Ukraine with advanced models
The M2A4E1 Bradley variant at Saco, Maine. Photo: PEO Ground Combat Systems

The Iron Fist active protection system was developed in Israel. It is designed to protect vehicles against anti-tank missiles and rocket-propelled grenades. The system tracks potential threats using radars and then destroys any missiles fired at the vehicle.

The provision of the first Bradleys to Ukraine became known back in April of last year. They are also called light tanks. According to official data, the US provided Ukraine with “more than 200” of these vehicles.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts