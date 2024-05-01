Ukraine rolls out domestic PARASOL system against Russian drones

Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, unveiled Ukraine’s domestically-developed trench Radio Electronic Countermeasures (REC) system called PARASOL, designed to combat Russian drones. He also showed how developers “grounded” drones during PARASOL testing.

🛡️Ukraine unveils PARASOL: a new anti-drone system developed domestically. The Radio Electronic Countermeasures (REC) device comes in 2 variants protecting positions and equipment from Russian drones. Key features: ✅ 200m range

✅ Invisible to enemy REC

✅ Training takes 15-min pic.twitter.com/fjzGCUtsou — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 1, 2024

The PARASOL has two variants:

PARASOL 01 protects ground positions from drone attacks at up to 200 meters range.

PARASOL 02 safeguards vehicles against drones within 200 meters.

A key advantage highlighted by Fedorov is that PARASOL remains undetectable by Russian electronic countermeasures. Additionally, it is very user-friendly, allowing soldiers to learn its operation within just 15 minutes.

Ukraine has signed state contracts with the developer, MIXSTEEL company, to produce PARASOL. The systems are already actively deployed by Ukrainian military forces on the frontlines.

Notably, prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine lacked any domestically-developed short-range electronic countermeasures capabilities.

