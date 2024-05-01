Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine rolls out domestic PARASOL system against Russian drones

Ukraine had no domestically-developed short-range electronic countermeasures capabilities prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
01/05/2024
1 minute read
Ukraine rolls out domestic PARASOL system against Russian drones
Ukraine’s domestically-developed trench Radio Electronic Countermeasures (REC) system called PARASOL. Photo: screenshot
Ukraine rolls out domestic PARASOL system against Russian drones

Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, unveiled Ukraine’s domestically-developed trench Radio Electronic Countermeasures (REC) system called PARASOL, designed to combat Russian drones. He also showed how developers “grounded” drones during PARASOL testing.

The PARASOL has two variants:

  • PARASOL 01 protects ground positions from drone attacks at up to 200 meters range.
  • PARASOL 02 safeguards vehicles against drones within 200 meters.

A key advantage highlighted by Fedorov is that PARASOL remains undetectable by Russian electronic countermeasures. Additionally, it is very user-friendly, allowing soldiers to learn its operation within just 15 minutes.

Ukraine has signed state contracts with the developer, MIXSTEEL company, to produce PARASOL. The systems are already actively deployed by Ukrainian military forces on the frontlines.

Notably, prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine lacked any domestically-developed short-range electronic countermeasures capabilities. 

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here