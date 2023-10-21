Ukrainian govt expedites production of electronic warfare equipment

The Ukrainian government has taken steps to accelerate the production of Radio Electronic Warfare (REW) equipment, streamlining the process for getting this vital technology into the hands of the military. REW equipment will now be approved for deployment based on joint departmental testing or an evaluation of claimed tactical and technical characteristics.

This decision, announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, aims to simplify and expedite the approval process, allowing state buyers to acquire REW and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) through a more straightforward procedure. Furthermore, it is expected to increase the profits of local manufacturers by 25%, eliminate the need for retesting, shorten the approval time for UAVs and REW to just 10 days, and ensure swift procurement for defense forces.

Fedorov highlighted that this important decision will allow manufacturers to reinvest their profits, promote efficiency, and reduce bureaucratic hurdles, ultimately benefitting Ukraine’s defense capabilities. This move follows a previous resolution in March that significantly bolstered the Ukrainian drone market, making domestically-produced UAVs more accessible to the military. The positive impact of this resolution is now being extended to REW equipment, further enhancing the nation’s defense capabilities.