Defense cooperation: Ukraine’s Defense minister outlines new agreements with the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium and Baltic states

In particular, Ukraine and Belgium “signed six documents on cooperation in the defense industry” to establish joint production in Ukraine
byOrysia Hrudka
29/01/2024
2 minute read
‘Artillery Coalition’ for Ukraine launches in Paris without Ukrainian Defense Minister
Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov. Photo: Rustem Umerov via X/Twitter
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine’s minister of defense, reporting about his work at the beginning of 2024, said that support for Ukraine continues within the Ramstein format – the latest meeting was held on 23 January 2024. The Minister didn’t disclose any details publicly.

At the same time, he outlined other agreements which were reached with other countries.

Ukraine’s Minister of Defense has conducted unannounced audits, reported on violations to clean up the system

In particular, Umerov said, Ukraine and Belgium signed six documents on cooperation in the defense industry to establish joint production in Ukraine. Together with Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, they held a meeting with a delegation of the Belgian Ministry of Defence and representatives of defense companies led by the Director of National Armaments of the Armed Forces of Belgium, Frederic Guetin.

As was reported earlier, Belgium announced it would provide €611 million ($655 million) in military assistance to Ukraine this year on 21 January.

Also, Umerov said Ukraine proposed to conduct a joint forum on localization of production with the Baltic countries.

I suggested to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, during his visit to hold such a forum in the near future. We have great potential with the Baltic countries to expand the production of drones and ammunition for them.

On 27 January 2024, Ukraine and Lithuania have also agreed on joint steps for manufacturing drones to meet the needs of the Ukrainian military, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in Kyiv.

In addition, as per Umerov, Sweden and the UK have declared their readiness to join the drone coalition and together strengthen Ukraine with more drones.

He also repeated the previous statement that the Netherlands have agreed to contribute € 10 million to the IT coalition. This coalition, led by Estonia and Luxembourg, aims to support Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces in IT, communications, and cybersecurity.

Read more:

