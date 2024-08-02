Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

General Staff: Russian invaders launch ten assaults on Toretsk front, four attacks are ongoing

The Ukrainian military has successfully defended against 72 enemy attacks across various fronts since the beginning of the day.
byOlena Mukhina
02/08/2024
2 minute read
Russia’s attack in Toretsk, on 10 August 2023. Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
General Staff: Russian invaders launch ten assaults on Toretsk front, four attacks are ongoing

Since the beginning of 2 August, the number of combat clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops has increased to 72.

The General Staff has reported that the hottest situation remains on the Pokrovsk front. Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy identified this front as Russia’s current military priority, citing ongoing challenges in staffing and equipping Ukrainian brigades.

According to the ISW, some Ukrainian brigades cannot conduct rotations due to replacement brigades not being fully staffed or equipped. This creates vulnerabilities that Russian forces can exploit.

The border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts also came under enemy fire. The Ukrainian military informed that the Russians struck the areas of Bila Bereza, Progres, Seredyna-Buda, Stari Vyrky, Katerynivka, Obody, and Bleshnya settlements.

Five clashes have occurred on the Kharkiv front since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled four attacks near the Hlyboke, Tykhe, and Vovchansk settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attempted to breach Ukrainian defensive lines near Stelmakhivka villages twice.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions five times. Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assault actions near Klishchiivka and Ivanivske villages. Another attack continues near Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by assault and bomber aviation, attacked Ukrainian positions ten times. Four clashes are currently ongoing near Toretsk, Zalizne, and New York. Today, the enemy dropped 12 guided bombs on Toretsk. Previously, the Ukrainian Army reported that Toretsk was 70% destroyed in Russian strikes.

The situation remains the most tense on the Pokrovsk front. Fierce battles are ongoing in the areas of Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Zhelanne, Serhiivka, Novoselivka Persha, and Yasnobrodivka. The Russians have made 25 attempts to assault Ukrainian positions.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts