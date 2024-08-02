General Staff: Russian invaders launch ten assaults on Toretsk front, four attacks are ongoing

Since the beginning of 2 August, the number of combat clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops has increased to 72.

The General Staff has reported that the hottest situation remains on the Pokrovsk front. Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy identified this front as Russia’s current military priority, citing ongoing challenges in staffing and equipping Ukrainian brigades.

According to the ISW, some Ukrainian brigades cannot conduct rotations due to replacement brigades not being fully staffed or equipped. This creates vulnerabilities that Russian forces can exploit.

The border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts also came under enemy fire. The Ukrainian military informed that the Russians struck the areas of Bila Bereza, Progres, Seredyna-Buda, Stari Vyrky, Katerynivka, Obody, and Bleshnya settlements.

Five clashes have occurred on the Kharkiv front since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled four attacks near the Hlyboke, Tykhe, and Vovchansk settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attempted to breach Ukrainian defensive lines near Stelmakhivka villages twice.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions five times. Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assault actions near Klishchiivka and Ivanivske villages. Another attack continues near Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by assault and bomber aviation, attacked Ukrainian positions ten times. Four clashes are currently ongoing near Toretsk, Zalizne, and New York. Today, the enemy dropped 12 guided bombs on Toretsk. Previously, the Ukrainian Army reported that Toretsk was 70% destroyed in Russian strikes.

The situation remains the most tense on the Pokrovsk front. Fierce battles are ongoing in the areas of Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Zhelanne, Serhiivka, Novoselivka Persha, and Yasnobrodivka. The Russians have made 25 attempts to assault Ukrainian positions.

