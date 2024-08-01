UK intel: Russia unable to eliminate corruption in defense spending

British intelligence observes a crackdown on corrupt practices within Russian defense spending. However, the military intelligence agency of the United Kingdom believes that it is highly unlikely Russia will be able to fully eliminate corruption within the defense sector.

As reported by the UK Ministry of Defense on X, the full-scale war has generated a crackdown on corrupt practices, both in practical sense to reduce budgetary wastage during a very costly military campaign; but also because political patrons such as former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu have lost direct influence over procurement processes.

British intel states that the current Defense Minister Andrei Belousov is likely attempting to limit corrupt practices. However, the UK believes that this endeavor will not lead to any concrete results.

”It is highly unlikely that he will be able or willing to eliminate corruption in Russian defense spending,” the intelligence report reads.

One such example of the crackdown on corrupt defense officials is the case of Dmitry Bulgakov. On 26 July 2024, the former Russian Deputy Defense Minister was arrested on corruption charges. Bulgakov served as a Deputy Defense Minister from 2008 until 2022.

According to Russian media the charges related to the procurement of food for military personnel that was unfit for human consumption, but nonetheless bought by the Russian Ministry of Defense at inflated prices, allegedly in exchange for bribes to the then Deputy Defense Minister Bulgakov.

The British intelligence community has previously noted the endemic nature of corruption within the Russian defense sector, noting that it is ”broadly tolerated within certain limits and as long as the individuals involved enjoy the required level of political patronage.”

