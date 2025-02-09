Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

ISW: Russian forces may redeploy from Kurakhove to Toretsk area in Donetsk Oblast

Russia redeploys units, including tank and artillery regiments, potentially preparing for offensive operations against Kostiantynivka in 2025.
byYuri Zoria
09/02/2025
2 minute read
isw russian forces redeploy kurakhove toretsk area donetsk oblast toretsk-kostiantynivka-kostyantynivka us-based institute study war (isw) reported 8 military command executing significant redeployment eastern ukraine's direction toward ukraine news ukrainian reports
Map: ISW
ISW: Russian forces may redeploy from Kurakhove to Toretsk area in Donetsk Oblast

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 8 February that the Russian military command may be executing a significant redeployment of forces in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast from the Kurakhove direction toward Toretsk on 8 February.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Pokrovsk has been the focal point of Russia’s ground assaults. By late summer 2024, the situation near Pokrovsk had deteriorated with renewed Russian advances in the east. ISW says Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Chasiv Yar, and Russian forces recently advanced near Kupiansk, Lyman, and Toretsk.

According to a Russian source cited by ISW, this movement involves elements of multiple units from the 150th Motorized Rifle Division, including the 102nd and 103rd motorized rifle regiments, 163rd Tank Regiment, and 381st Artillery Regiment.

The reported redeployment also includes elements of the 96th regiment, which ISW notes may be part of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division, though they haven’t previously documented this unit’s operations in Ukraine.

Another Russian source indicated that elements of the 102nd and 103rd motorized rifle regiments were operating near Dachne as of 8 February.

ISW notes that this potential redeployment of 8th Guards Combined Arms Army elements to the Toretsk direction, combined with increased Russian activity in the Chasiv Yar direction, could indicate Russian command’s intention to prioritize advances toward Kostiantynivka and pressure Ukraine’s fortress belt in 2025.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!