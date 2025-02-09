ISW: Russian forces may redeploy from Kurakhove to Toretsk area in Donetsk Oblast

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 8 February that the Russian military command may be executing a significant redeployment of forces in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast from the Kurakhove direction toward Toretsk on 8 February.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Pokrovsk has been the focal point of Russia’s ground assaults. By late summer 2024, the situation near Pokrovsk had deteriorated with renewed Russian advances in the east. ISW says Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Chasiv Yar, and Russian forces recently advanced near Kupiansk, Lyman, and Toretsk.

According to a Russian source cited by ISW, this movement involves elements of multiple units from the 150th Motorized Rifle Division, including the 102nd and 103rd motorized rifle regiments, 163rd Tank Regiment, and 381st Artillery Regiment.

The reported redeployment also includes elements of the 96th regiment, which ISW notes may be part of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division, though they haven’t previously documented this unit’s operations in Ukraine.

Another Russian source indicated that elements of the 102nd and 103rd motorized rifle regiments were operating near Dachne as of 8 February.

ISW notes that this potential redeployment of 8th Guards Combined Arms Army elements to the Toretsk direction, combined with increased Russian activity in the Chasiv Yar direction, could indicate Russian command’s intention to prioritize advances toward Kostiantynivka and pressure Ukraine’s fortress belt in 2025.

