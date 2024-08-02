Yermak: Next peace summit to be held in Middle East

Ukraine is pushing for a second global leaders’ summit to lay the groundwork for ending the conflict with Russia, Bloomberg reports.

According to Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, the event is expected to take place in a Global South country, potentially in the Middle East.

“The most important expectation for the second summit is for it to shape major prerequisites for stopping the hostilities,” Yermak told Bloomberg in an interview. “We need to end this war as soon as possible to get a just peace.”

The Ukrainian government aims to convene the summit before the US presidential elections in November, with the possibility of Russian participation. This initiative comes amid concerns about Donald Trump’s potential return to the presidency and growing fatigue over the lack of significant progress on the battlefield.

Yermak, who spearheaded Kyiv’s efforts to organize the meeting, emphasized the importance of securing China’s involvement. “China is a big player who is really able to influence Russia,” he said.

However, recent diplomatic exchanges suggest challenges ahead. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reportedly told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba during a visit to Beijing that the time was “not yet ripe” for peace talks to end the war with Russia.

The previous peace summit held in Switzerland in June faced setbacks, including Vladimir Putin’s demand that Ukraine cede significant territory as a prerequisite for peace, which Ukraine has consistently rejected. Key nations such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa did not attend the event.

Read also: