Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Yermak: Next peace summit to be held in Middle East

Ukraine’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak has revealed plans for a second global peace summit, likely to be held in the Middle East, aimed at paving the way for an end to hostilities with Russia.
byMaria Tril
02/08/2024
2 minute read
Yermak
Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak. Photo: UAportal
Yermak: Next peace summit to be held in Middle East

Ukraine is pushing for a second global leaders’ summit to lay the groundwork for ending the conflict with Russia, Bloomberg reports.

According to Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, the event is expected to take place in a Global South country, potentially in the Middle East.

“The most important expectation for the second summit is for it to shape major prerequisites for stopping the hostilities,” Yermak told Bloomberg in an interview. “We need to end this war as soon as possible to get a just peace.”

The Ukrainian government aims to convene the summit before the US presidential elections in November, with the possibility of Russian participation. This initiative comes amid concerns about Donald Trump’s potential return to the presidency and growing fatigue over the lack of significant progress on the battlefield.

Yermak, who spearheaded Kyiv’s efforts to organize the meeting, emphasized the importance of securing China’s involvement. “China is a big player who is really able to influence Russia,” he said.

However, recent diplomatic exchanges suggest challenges ahead. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reportedly told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba during a visit to Beijing that the time was “not yet ripe” for peace talks to end the war with Russia.

The previous peace summit held in Switzerland in June faced setbacks, including Vladimir Putin’s demand that Ukraine cede significant territory as a prerequisite for peace, which Ukraine has consistently rejected. Key nations such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa did not attend the event.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts