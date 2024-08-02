Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Türkiye ratifies free trade agreement with Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
02/08/2024
2 minute read
Odesa-seaport-
Port infrustructure in Odesa. Illustrative photo
Türkiye ratifies free trade agreement with Ukraine

Türkiye has ratified the Free Trade Agreement with Ukraine, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

The deal signed between Kyiv and Ankara confirms the abolition of import duties by Türkiye on about 93.4% of industrial goods and 7.6% of agricultural products. After the transitional periods (3-7 years), Turkiye will cancel import duties on another 1.5% of industrial goods and 28.5% of agricultural products.

Ukraine, for its part, will abolish import duties on about 56% of industrial goods and 11.5% of agricultural products. After the transitional periods (2-5 years for industrial goods, 2-10 years for agricultural goods), Kyiv will cancel import duties on another 43.2% of industrial goods and 53.7% of agricultural products, UkrInform explained.

The Free Trade Agreement was signed on 3 February 2022. Six months later, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan officially approved the deal.

Earlier, Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Yuliia Svyrydenko, arrived in Turkiye with a working visit. After meeting with the Ukrainian official, the Turkish Minister of Trade, Ömer Bolat, stated that the bilateral trade volume between the two countries in 2023 was estimated at $7.3 billion. He added that the agreement was expected to increase its amount to $10 billion in a short period.

Bolat emphasized that Türkiye and Ukraine will continue to strengthen cooperation and increase mutual trade and investments based on shared interests.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!