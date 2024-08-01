Russo-Ukrainian War, day 890: Ukraine receives F-16 jets and advanced missiles

Military

Ukrainian top commander: Situation remains challenging in eastern Ukraine, fighting continues on all fronts. He emphasized the critical need to bolster defenses against occupying forces and maintain positions amid relentless Russian assaults.

Zelenskyy: After Russian forces failed to capture Kharkiv, their main target is eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian president emphasized the urgent need for new military aid packages from international partners and the strengthening of air defense systems to counter Russian attacks.

Ukraine surpasses Russia in long-range drone attacks in July. Ukraine outpaces Russia in long-range drone attacks, reportedly launching over 520 drones compared to Russia’s 426 Shaheds in July.

Russian forces lose more than 35,000 troops in July, as per Ukrainian military estimations. Ukraine’s General Staff reports total Russian casualties reach 579,490 as of 1 August since the full-scale invasion started.

Frontline report: Madyar’s Birds Detachment conducts daring drone operations against Russian forces. Madyar’s Birds Detachment is regarded as one of the best drone operating forces in the Ukrainian military, and has conducted complex drone operations at the Liptsi front to devastating effect.

Ukraine downs all drones as Russia hits railway with missiles and shells cities, killing two civilians. Russia launched a night attack on Ukraine using Iskander-M missiles and Shahed drones from various locations. Russia’s air and artillery attacks killed at least two, injured five civilians.

As of 1 August 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 579490 (+1370)

Tanks: 8399 (+9)

APV: 16203 (+42)

Artillery systems: 16119 (+33)

MLRS: 1132 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 907

Aircraft: 363

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 12968 (+115)

Cruise missiles: 2407

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 21816 (+77)

Intelligence and technology

Ukrainian Corvette “Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi” launched in Turkiye. In Istanbul, the RMK Marine shipyard hosted the launch of Ukraine’s second Ada-class corvette, “Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi” (F-212), attended by prominent Ukrainian officials.

US sends cutting-edge AIM-9X air-to-air missiles for Ukraine’s new F-16 fighters. Ukraine receives F-16 jets armed with state-of-the-art AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles, enhancing air defense capabilities, as F-16s are expected to counter Russian aerial threats.

Ukraine’s top official says new Russian drones indicate production cost drops amid Western sanctions. Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office stressed the importance of developing Ukraine’s own weaponry to stay competitive in the evolving technological race against autocracies.

UK intel: Russia unable to eliminate corruption in defense spending. The British military analysts take as an example the case of Dmitry Bulgakov, former Russian Deputy Defense Minister, who was arrested on corruption charges.

The Times: Ukraine receives first F-16 fighter jets from Netherlands. The delivery of the aircraft to Ukraine correspond to a letter dated 1 July from the Dutch defense minister Kajsa Ollongren, who had informed the Netherlands parliament that “delivery of the first aircraft will take place soon.”

Ukraine’s new F-16s already active in air defense, Telegraph reports. Bloomberg was the first to report the news, with AP sources and Lithuanian officials also confirming it, but Ukraine has not yet commented.

International

Reuters: US to continue supplying Ukraine with military aid amid Russian advances. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has expressed concern over the progress of Russian occupation forces in Ukraine.

Hungary, Slovakia’s request for EU talks on Ukraine’s Lukoil transit ban turned down. The EU has rejected Hungary and Slovakia’s request for discussions on Ukraine’s Lukoil transit ban, stating the sanctions do not impact oil transit security via the Druzhba pipeline as long as Lukoil is not the oil’s formal owner.

Russia threatens Japan over possible Patriot missiles transfer to Ukraine. Russia threatens unspecified countermeasures against Japan if PAC-3 interceptor missiles sold to the US due to shortages are transferred to Ukraine to strengthen its air defenses.

Zelenskyy says Russia should be invited to next peace summit. Zelenskyy wants Russia to partake in the upcoming peace summit, calls for China to pressure Moscow to end war, criticizes Western restrictions on weapon use against Russian territory, and expresses concerns about US elections impacting aid to Ukraine.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russia’s war kills 489 Ukrainian athletes, says Ukrainian deputy at Paris Olympics 2024. Jean Belényuk called for continued global awareness and support as Ukraine fights for its sovereignty and democracy.”

Political and legal developments

Mondelez hides earnings as Russian Milka sales soar 600%. Mondelez, parent company of Milka and Oreo, continues to profit in Russia despite pledges to scale back, but the exact figures are now shrouded in secrecy.

Ukrainian intelligence says Russian soldiers pay to escape Ukrainian frontlines as corruption rises. : Facing growing casualties in Ukraine, Russian soldiers are resorting to bribery to secure illegal discharges and leaves, reports Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate.

Russian opposition figure survives Shahed drone attack on Kyiv home. Exiled former Russian State Duma deputy Ilya Ponomaryov, now an opposition figure, was injured in a drone strike on his home near Kyiv. He survived what he claims is the fifth attempt on his life.

