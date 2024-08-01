Eng
Ukraine’s top official says new Russian drones indicate production cost drops amid Western sanctions

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office stressed the importance of developing Ukraine’s own weaponry to stay competitive in the evolving technological race against autocracies.
Olena Mukhina
01/08/2024
attack drone unit Ukraine 128 brigade
Soldiers of the attack drone unit of the 128th Mountain assault brigade at work. Often, they will repurpose Russian trophy drones to be used against Russian troops. Photo: 128th Mountain Assault Brigade
The use of new drones by Russia in attacks on Ukraine indicates a reduction in production costs, said Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office.

Earlier, Andrii Cherniak from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry reported that Russia began using two new types of drones made from foam and plywood.

“Russia’s use of new drones in attacks on our country reveals several things. First, the makeshift assembly of these drones indicates a decrease in production technology costs due to the war, but also reflects the difficulties the Russian defense industry faces in scaling up the production of other types due to sanctions and restrictions,” claimed Yermak.

He noted that Russia relies on countries that help the aggressor state to circumvent sanctions and obtain components for weapon production.

“If we further tighten these restrictions and disrupt Russian defense enterprises, the regime will not be able to sustain its intense terror,” Yermak explained.

According to the official, the technologies of war are constantly evolving.

“It’s a race, and we are not standing still. It also leads to outdating certain weapons systems, which become less effective against new weaponry and warfare principles,” stated Yermak.

Top Zelenskyy’s aid urged the world and Ukrainian producers to develop new weapons to win the technological race over autocracies.

“It is crucial to work not only through restrictions but also through the development of own weaponry, including increasing the pace of weapon production, given that autocracies are betting on mass production,” said Yermak.

He added that Ukraine is also focused on producing its own weapons to protect itself and democratic principles.

