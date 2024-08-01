Ukrainian Corvette “Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi” launched in Turkiye

On 1 August, the second Ukrainian Ada-class corvette, “Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi” (F-212), was launched in Turkiye, according to Militarnyi.

The ceremony took place at the RMK Marine shipyard in Istanbul. Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa, Baykar company owner Haluk Bayraktar, and Hero of Ukraine Mustafa Dzhemilev participated in the event.

The Ukrainian Corvette received its name in March 2024. The ceremonial laying of the “Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi” took place in August 2023 at the shipyard in Istanbul after the construction of some sections and the hull.

According to representatives of the Ukrainian Navy, all construction work is being carried out under an agreed schedule. Due to the start of the all-out war in 2022, the entire ship will be built in Turkiye.

The Ukrainian Ada-class corvettes are armed with a 76-mm naval artillery system Super Rapid manufactured by the Italian company OTO Melara. Turkish defense corporation Aselsan produced a 35-mm anti-aircraft system Korkut above the helicopter hangar and 12.7-mm remote-controlled STAMP weapons on the port and starboard sides of the ship.

Additionally, the Corvette has an ALPER tactical navigation radar and a SMART-S MK2 3D radar for detecting aerial targets.

