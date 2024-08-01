Russo-Ukrainian War, day 889: Multiple sources confirm F-16s in Ukraine, Kyiv remains silent

Exclusive

Ukraine’s African gambit gains momentum with success against Wagner in Mali. Ukraine flips Russia’s playbook, disrupting Wagner’s African gold operations and emerging as a surprise regional power broker. Security expert Omar Ashour notes the strategic shift: “The fight is global now. You cannot limit it to one theater.”

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian Forces employ drone tactics to slow Russian advance near Pokrovsk. Ukrainian forces deployed a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle to fire on Russian positions near the Vovcha River, demonstrating their tactical use of armored vehicles in counterattacks.

Media: Ukrainian drone downs Russian Mi-8 helicopter in first such attack. Previous Ukrainian attempts to intercept Russian helicopters at the front line were unsuccessful.

Defense forces strike at Russian weapons, equipment depot near Kursk. Ukraine’s Navy played a key role in a coordinated strike against a Russian military target, according to official reports.

ISW: Russian military lacks operational capacity to maintain renewed summer offensive in Ukraine. A new analysis suggests that Russia may be unable to mount a large-scale summer offensive in Ukraine due to resource constraints.

Ukraine’s air defense downs Russian Kh-59 missile and 89 drones overnight. Russia launched one of its most massive drone assaults since the start of the year, with all 89 detected UAVs reportedly shot down by Ukrainian defenses.

Kyiv repels largest Russian drone assault of 2024, no casualties reported. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted more than 40 drones during a seven-hour assault on Kyiv, marking the largest such attack in 2024.

Russian Shahed drone crashes in Romania, a NATO country, once again. It happened last night during Russia’s largest drone attack on Ukraine to date.

Ukrainian military says Russian troops lacking resources for southern offensive. Dmytro Lykhovyi, spokesperson for the “Tavria” Defense Forces Operational Command, reports that Russian troops are struggling with resource shortages, limiting their ability to conduct active assaults in southern Ukraine.

As of 31 Jul 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 578120 (+1060) Tanks: 8390 (+9) APV: 16161 (+20) Artillery systems: 16086 (+30) MLRS: 1131 (+1) Anti-aircraft systems: 907 (+1) Aircraft: 363 Helicopters: 326 UAV: 12853 (+21) Cruise missiles : 2407 (+1) Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 21739 (+52)



Intelligence and technology

Bloomberg: Ukraine receives first F-16 jets. If true, Kyiv has been waiting for 18 months.

Ukraine’s new F-16s already active in air defense, Telegraph reports. Bloomberg was the first to report the news, with AP sources and Lithuanian officials also confirming it, but Ukraine has not yet commented.

Ukraine receives first F-16 jets, confirm AP sources and Lithuanian officials. Bloomberg was the first to report the news, though Ukraine has not yet confirmed it.

Belarus airspace breached by Russian drones during attack on Ukraine. At least five Russian kamikaze drones entered Belarus during an overnight attack on Ukraine, traveling as far as 260 kilometers into the country.

Drones outperform artillery in combat, says Ukrainian commander. Unmanned systems are crucial in combat, operating in the air, on land, and at sea.

China tightens military drone export controls amid Ukrainian FM visit. The move also comes in response to Western criticism regarding China’s alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine war.

International

TIME reports about “cold” relationship between Kamala Harris and Zelenskyy. TIME magazine has shed light on Vice President Kamala Harris’s diplomatic efforts with Ukraine, revealing tensions in her early meetings with President Zelenskyy.

Kyiv hails dialogue with Beijing, hints at potential Zelenskyy-Xi meeting. China’s foreign minister has been invited to visit Ukraine, potentially paving the way for increased diplomatic engagement between Kyiv and Beijing.

USAID raises over half billion dollars to support Ukrainian farmers. USAID reports that its initiative has helped facilitate $17 billion in agricultural exports from Ukraine despite wartime challenges.

Lithuania warns of espionage risk from Hungary’s new visa rules for Russian citizens. Citing increased incidents of diversions and sabotage across Europe allegedly linked to Russian espionage, Lithuania raised concerns about Hungary’s decision to allow easier entry for Russians and Belarusians into the EU.

Fourth Finnish volunteer fighter killed in action in Ukraine. The Finnish Foreign Ministry estimates 20-50 Finns are fighting in Ukraine, with varying reports on the exact number.

Ukraine invites Chinese FM to Kyiv for second Peace Summit preps. China’s influence over the Kremlin makes its role crucial in these efforts.

Humanitarian and social impact

Lubinets: Ukrainian prisoner Ishchenko died 9 days ago, Russia did not inform about it. The death of a Ukrainian prisoner in Russia has raised concerns about the treatment of POWs and compliance with international conventions.

Ukrainian Azov driver dies in Russian detention – Russian media. A 55-year-old Ukrainian defender captured in Mariupol has died in a Russian detention center, according to reports from Russian media outlets.

Russia attacks Kherson, killing one, injuring four people. Medics rushed to provide on-site care to a 73-year-old woman suffering from blast injuries and head trauma in Kherson.

Political and legal developments

Ukraine’s collaborationism laws clash with international standards, experts warn. Ukraine prosecutes individuals performing essential functions under occupation, such as housing, utilities, and medical work.

Italian authorities seize Russian oligarch’s castle at Ukraine’s request. Italian financial authorities have seized a Tuscan castle and other assets worth $44 million from Russian oligarch Alexei Fedorichev following a request from Ukraine.

NYT: Ukraine recruits about 30,000 people into the army monthly. A new conscription law in Ukraine has led to a significant increase in military recruitment, with 4.7 million men registering for potential service, the New York Times reports.

