Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s collaborationism laws clash with international standards, experts warn

Ukraine prosecutes individuals performing essential functions under occupation, such as housing, utilities, and medical work.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
31/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine's collaborationism laws clash with international standards, experts warn
A Russian passport. Photo: Delo.ua
Ukraine’s collaborationism laws clash with international standards, experts warn

Human rights advocates from ZMINA warn that Ukraine’s collaborationism laws conflict with international humanitarian norms, potentially criminalizing essential work in occupied areas. The legislation lacks clarity on which activities under occupation are prosecutable.

In 2022, Russian forces occupied portions of Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts. While Ukrainian troops later liberated significant areas, the aftermath saw a surge in trials against those who allegedly collaborated with occupying forces.

As of June 2024, the Security Service of UKraine (SBU) has registered 9,179 criminal cases for collaboration, with 1,442 verdicts recorded. Most convictions (484) relate to publicly denying Russian aggression.

ZMINA’s legal analyst, Onysiia Syniuk, notes that a third of sentences involve social media activity, mainly on the Russian platform Odnoklassniki.

“While more serious cases are emerging, such as voluntary work in occupation administrations, the focus remains on easily prosecuted infractions,” she comments.

Concerningly, the register includes cases against emergency service and municipal workers. Only two acquittals have been recorded since 2022. Syniuk criticizes law enforcement and judiciary for rarely considering coercion in occupied territories or suspects’ intentions.

“That is why lawmakers should provide for a clear distinction between actions that support life in the occupied territory and actions that threaten national security”, the expert adds.

Currently, at least 16 draft laws related to collaborationism have been registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, but most of them do not address the problems identified by human rights defenders. Moreover, nine of the draft laws propose to increase criminal liability for collaboration with the enemy.

Despite 16 draft laws on collaborationism in parliament, most fail to address these issues. Nine even propose harsher penalties. The experts caution that this approach may alienate Ukrainians in occupied regions who fear being labeled collaborators.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!