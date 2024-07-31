Italian authorities seize Russian oligarch’s castle at Ukraine’s request

Italian financial police have seized assets worth 41 million euros ($44 mn) from Russian oligarch Alexei Fedorichev, including the Torre del Gallо castle in Tuscany, reports Italian media outlet tgcom24.

The seizure was carried out at Ukraine’s request as part of an investigation into crimes allegedly committed by Fedorichev in Ukraine, particularly related to corruption in agricultural product supplies worth over $60 million.

The media outlet reports that the investigation confirmed that Fedorichev’s seized assets were purchased with funds obtained through illegal activities since 2014, including those related to the transportation of coal mined in the occupied Donetsk Oblast by his sea vessels.

According to the source, Fedorichev was previously a co-owner of port infrastructure facilities, including in Ukraine, and owned Dynamo Moscow and Rostov football clubs. He currently sponsors the Monaco Basket basketball club.

The report states that attorneys Michele Luzzetti and Michele D’Avirro have been appointed to defend Fedorichev.

Interfax-Ukraine notes that the Florence Tax Police in Italy arrested the Russian businessman’s assets worth $44 million at the request of Kyiv’s anti-corruption prosecutor’s office.

