Ukraine’s military recruitment efforts have intensified, with the country now drafting up to 30,000 people per month since May, according to military experts cited by The New York Times. This figure represents a two to three-fold increase compared to the winter months.

The New York Times reports that several Ukrainian brigades have noted an uptick in the arrival of new conscripts. Nazar Voytenkov, press officer for the 33rd Mechanized Brigade, told the newspaper, “We received more newbies this month” than at the beginning of the year, adding, “And today I was told that more are coming to us.”

However, the impact of this recruitment drive on the battlefield has yet to be fully realized. Many recruits are still undergoing training and have not reached the front lines. Some units have reported that certain new arrivals are not physically prepared for combat.

The recruitment push comes in response to significant troop shortages that have plagued Ukraine’s military efforts over the past year. According to the Times, Russian forces have managed to break through weakened Ukrainian lines by overwhelming them with waves of ground assaults.

To address these challenges, the Ukrainian Parliament passed a law in April requiring all men under 60 to register at draft offices or online. The Defense Ministry reported that 4.7 million men have complied with this requirement.

Despite the increase in recruitment, challenges remain. President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged a lack of conscript training facilities and delays in the delivery of Western weapons, leaving some brigades underequipped.

