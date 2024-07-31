Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

NYT: Ukraine recruits about 30,000 people into the army monthly

A new conscription law in Ukraine has led to a significant increase in military recruitment, with 4.7 million men registering for potential service, the New York Times reports.
byMaria Tril
31/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine EURO soccer football soldiers watch match
Soldiers from the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade at work on the frontline while also watching the Ukrainian National Team play. (Source: Vasyl Shyshola)
NYT: Ukraine recruits about 30,000 people into the army monthly

Ukraine’s military recruitment efforts have intensified, with the country now drafting up to 30,000 people per month since May, according to military experts cited by The New York Times. This figure represents a two to three-fold increase compared to the winter months.

The New York Times reports that several Ukrainian brigades have noted an uptick in the arrival of new conscripts. Nazar Voytenkov, press officer for the 33rd Mechanized Brigade, told the newspaper, “We received more newbies this month” than at the beginning of the year, adding, “And today I was told that more are coming to us.”

However, the impact of this recruitment drive on the battlefield has yet to be fully realized. Many recruits are still undergoing training and have not reached the front lines. Some units have reported that certain new arrivals are not physically prepared for combat.

The recruitment push comes in response to significant troop shortages that have plagued Ukraine’s military efforts over the past year. According to the Times, Russian forces have managed to break through weakened Ukrainian lines by overwhelming them with waves of ground assaults.

To address these challenges, the Ukrainian Parliament passed a law in April requiring all men under 60 to register at draft offices or online. The Defense Ministry reported that 4.7 million men have complied with this requirement.

Despite the increase in recruitment, challenges remain. President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged a lack of conscript training facilities and delays in the delivery of Western weapons, leaving some brigades underequipped.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts