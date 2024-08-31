Eng
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 919: Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force chief; Ukraine advances in Kursk, Russia in Donbas; Russia bombs Kharkiv

Ukraine has advanced 2 km into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, gaining control of 5 km², but faces challenges in the Pokrovsk sector, Donetsk Oblast, where Russian forces continue to advance. In Kharkiv, a Russian glide bomb attack killed at least five civilians, including a child, and injured at least 40 others.
31/08/2024
As of 30 AUG 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

  • Personnel: 613590 (+1200)
  • Tanks: 8574 (+3)
  • APV: 16722 (+23)
  • Artillery systems: 17572 (+23)
  • MLRS: 1175 (+1)
  • Anti-aircraft systems: 940
  • Aircraft: 368
  • Helicopters: 328
  • UAV: 14453 (+84)
  • Cruise missiles : 2556
  • Warships/boats: 28
  • Submarines: 1
  • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 23763 (+57)

