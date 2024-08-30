Eng
Bloomberg: Putin assured of non-arrest in Mongolia despite ICC warrant

Russian President Putin received assurances from Mongolia that he won’t be arrested for war crimes during a planned visit, despite an ICC warrant, per Bloomberg.
byYuri Zoria
30/08/2024
2 minute read
bloomberg putin assured non-arrest mongolia despite icc warrant russian president vladimir during meeting addressing ukrainian incursion kursk oblast from official video
Russian president Vladimir Putin during the meeting addressing Ukrainian incursion to the Kursk Oblast. Screenshot from an official video.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Mongolia on 3 September 2024, defying an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes in Ukraine. This visit marks Putin’s first trip to an ICC member state since the warrant was issued in March 2023.

The visit raises questions about the enforcement of international law, as Mongolia, being a signatory to the Rome Statute governing the ICC, is obligated to implement the arrest warrant if Putin appears on its territory. Putin’s trip to Mongolia comes after he skipped several international summits, including the BRICS summit in South Africa in 2023 and the G20 summit in India, due to concerns over potential arrest.

Citing two people familiar with the Kremlin’s preparations, Bloomberg says Putin received assurances from Mongolia that he would not be arrested during his visit. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on 30 August that there was “no such problem” regarding the potential arrest. Sergei Markov, a political consultant close to the Kremlin, stated, “There is no risk of Putin’s arrest.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry calls on Mongolia to arrest Putin during his visit under ICC warrant

The visit is officially linked to the 85th anniversary commemorations of the 1939 battles at Khalkh Gol against Japanese forces. However, it also holds significance for Russia’s economic interests, particularly regarding the proposed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project to China via Mongolia.

The ICC spokesperson reiterated in a statement that member states have an obligation to cooperate with court decisions, including arrest warrants. In cases of non-cooperation, the ICC can inform the Assembly of State Parties, which may take appropriate measures, according to Bloomberg.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova in 2023, alleging their involvement in war crimes, specifically the unlawful deportation of children from occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia.

