Russia hits Kharkiv, injures 3, kills 2, including a child

Russia launched an attack on Kharkiv on 30 August, injuring three people. killing three, including a child, Mayor Ihar Terekhov said.

Russia has been conducting near-daily attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, as part of its ongoing war against Ukraine. These frequent strikes often target civilian areas and infrastructure, causing casualties.

According to Terekhov, Russia attacked civilian infrastructure between 3:18 pm and 3:27 pm and was carried out using guided aerial bombs.

The strikes resulted in significant casualties and damage. “In the Nemyshlyanskyi district, the Russian occupying forces killed a child girl right on the playground,” Terekhov said.

A 12-story residential building was hit in the Industrial district, causing a fire and partial destruction.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that the Russian attack on the Industrial district of Kharkiv killed at least two and injured five.

Syniehubov also said that “one of the strikes damaged an educational institution in Kharkiv.” Following the explosions, power outages were reported in some areas.

The strikes extended beyond Kharkiv city. “In addition to Kharkiv, there is a hit in Chuhuiv,” Syniehubov said, referring to a nearby town.

At 3:32 pm, authorities still assessed the full extent of the damage and casualties. Terekhov said that the strike on the city center was being investigated: “In the center, there were no casualties, but the site of the KAB [guided aerial bomb] hit is being examined.”

