The Telegraph reports that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s efforts to provide global leadership on supporting Ukraine are being hindered by limitations on Ukraine’s ability to strike deep within Russian territory.

The ability to strike deep within Russian territory is crucial for Ukraine’s military strategy and territorial gains. It would allow Ukraine to target key military installations such as air bases, potentially preventing Russian counter-attacks and consolidating recent territorial advances

According to the article, Starmer has attempted to portray strong support for Ukraine, inviting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the Cabinet and issuing statements of “unwavering support.”

However, The Telegraph reports Zelenskyy remains unconvinced, noting he directly appealed to Starmer last month to “show leadership” in providing tangible support.

A key issue is the use of long-range Storm Shadow missiles provided by the UK.

“Zelenskyy is frustrated at the Prime Minister’s failure to give the go-ahead for Ukraine to use the long-range Storm Shadow missiles, provided by the UK, to attack military targets deep within Russian territory,” The Telegraph reports.

The article argues that Ukraine’s ability to consolidate recent territorial gains in Russia’s Kursk Oblast depends on its capacity to strike military targets within Russia. However, concerns about provoking a wider conflict have limited Western support.

While Downing Street claims to have authorized the use of Storm Shadows against Russian targets, the article suggests doubts remain, particularly in Kyiv. The Telegraph reports that Starmer was “evasive” when questioned about Washington’s ability to limit the missiles’ use.

Effective UK leadership in Ukraine may no longer be a major priority under the new Labour government. The article notes that Ukraine is developing its ballistic missile capabilities, which may reduce its reliance on Western support in the future.

Ukraine unveiled a new long-range weapon called the Palianytsia, a combination of missile and drone that reportedly costs less than $1 million per unit, according to Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

