Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Telegraph: Starmer’s Ukraine support undermined by limitations on deep strikes in Russia

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s efforts to support Ukraine are being hampered by restrictions on the use of long-range missiles within Russian territory, The Telegraph reports.
byMaria Tril
30/08/2024
2 minute read
Prime Minister Keir Starmer appoints Cabinet Ministers
The Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Credit: gov.uk
The Telegraph: Starmer’s Ukraine support undermined by limitations on deep strikes in Russia

The Telegraph reports that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s efforts to provide global leadership on supporting Ukraine are being hindered by limitations on Ukraine’s ability to strike deep within Russian territory.

The ability to strike deep within Russian territory is crucial for Ukraine’s military strategy and territorial gains. It would allow Ukraine to target key military installations such as air bases, potentially preventing Russian counter-attacks and consolidating recent territorial advances

According to the article, Starmer has attempted to portray strong support for Ukraine, inviting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the Cabinet and issuing statements of “unwavering support.”

However, The Telegraph reports Zelenskyy remains unconvinced, noting he directly appealed to Starmer last month to “show leadership” in providing tangible support.

A key issue is the use of long-range Storm Shadow missiles provided by the UK.

“Zelenskyy is frustrated at the Prime Minister’s failure to give the go-ahead for Ukraine to use the long-range Storm Shadow missiles, provided by the UK, to attack military targets deep within Russian territory,” The Telegraph reports.

The article argues that Ukraine’s ability to consolidate recent territorial gains in Russia’s Kursk Oblast depends on its capacity to strike military targets within Russia. However, concerns about provoking a wider conflict have limited Western support.

While Downing Street claims to have authorized the use of Storm Shadows against Russian targets, the article suggests doubts remain, particularly in Kyiv. The Telegraph reports that Starmer was “evasive” when questioned about Washington’s ability to limit the missiles’ use.

Effective UK leadership in Ukraine may no longer be a major priority under the new Labour government. The article notes that Ukraine is developing its ballistic missile capabilities, which may reduce its reliance on Western support in the future.

Ukraine unveiled a new long-range weapon called the Palianytsia, a combination of missile and drone that reportedly costs less than $1 million per unit, according to Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts