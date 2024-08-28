Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Reuters: Russian forces to face “difficult fight” to retake Ukraine-held area in Kursk Oblast, says deputy CIA director

CIA Deputy Director David Cohen stated that Russia is expected to launch a counteroffensive to retake the territory in Kursk Oblast.
byOlena Mukhina
28/08/2024
2 minute read
telegraph putin throws young cannon fodder kursk maintains offensive ukraine ukrainian soldiers taking down russian flag vnezapnoe village oblast screenshot from video tsn
Ukrainian soldiers taking down the Russian flag in Vnezapnoe village of the Kursk Oblast. Screenshot from a video by TSN.
Reuters: Russian forces to face “difficult fight” to retake Ukraine-held area in Kursk Oblast, says deputy CIA director

Russia will launch a counteroffensive to try to retake territory in the Kursk region currently under the control of Ukrainian forces, but Russian troops will face a “difficult fight,” says Deputy CIA Director David Cohen, according to Reuters.

On 6 August, Ukraine began its incursion of up to 1,000 soldiers into Russia’s Kursk region, which caught the Russian military off guard. It is the first instance of a foreign army penetrating Russian territory since World War II.

As of 27 August, Ukraine has regained control of 1,294 square kilometers and 100 settlements in the Kursk region, with Ukrainian forces having captured 594 Russian occupiers.

“We can be certain that Putin will mount a counteroffensive to try to reclaim that territory. I think our expectation is that that will be a difficult fight for the Russians,” said Cohen.

He added that Ukrainian forces are building defensive lines and seem determined to hold the part of the Russian territory for “some time.”

According to him, Putin “is not only going to have to face the fact that there is a front line now within Russian territory that he’s going to have to deal with, he has to deal with reverberations back in his own society that they have lost a piece of Russian territory.”

Cohen noted that Ukraine’s success in Kursk has the potential to shift the dynamics of the conflict slightly.

Ukraine holds 100 settlements in the Kursk region, while Russian forces continue to advance in Donetsk. Cohen said that Russia has achieved these gains at “an extraordinary cost” in troops and equipment and “may or may not capture” Pokrovsk.

“But at the end of the day, none of it is a game changer in a strategic sense” for the Russians, Cohen added.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s forces continue to extend their control over specific areas within Russian territory and replenish their exchange stock with Russian captives.

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian troops extend control in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Read also: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!