Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia’s Kursk authorities form armed volunteer group for security in evacuated areas, amid ongoing looting

Russian authorities in Kursk Oblast have created the “Bars – Kursk” armed volunteer group to maintain order in evacuated areas. This move follows Ukraine’s advance into the region and reports of widespread looting by both locals and Russian military personnel in Russian-controlled areas.
byYuri Zoria
30/08/2024
2 minute read
russia's kursk authorities form armed volunteer group security evacuated areas amid ongoing looting russian military pillaging shop glushkovo oblast russia telegram/tipichny kadyrovites
Russian military pillaging a shop in Glushkovo, Kursk Oblast, Russia. Screenshot: Telegram/Tipichny Kursk.
Russia’s Kursk authorities form armed volunteer group for security in evacuated areas, amid ongoing looting

Authorities in Russia’s Kursk Oblast have announced the creation of an armed volunteer group called “Bars – Kursk” to maintain order in the region, as reported by RFE/RL’s Current Time on 29 August.  Acting Governor Aleksei Smirnov stated that the primary function of the group will be to ensure security in eight evacuated districts and other territories of Kursk Oblast.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the Kursk Oblast on 6 August 2024, by the end of the month expanding control to over 1,200 square kilometers and 100 settlements. Russia organized the evacuation of civilians from frontline areas. Multiple looting incidents are reportedly occurring in partially abandoned settlements, with remaining locals and Russian military personnel pillaging shops and empty residences.

In the wake of the Ukrainian advance, incidents of looting have been reported. Video footage emerged showing individuals in Russian uniforms looting a Wildberries warehouse – “Russian Amazon” – in the village of Zvannoe, Glushkovsky district, Kursk Oblast.

Prior to this, three Russian military personnel robbed a mobile phone store in the town of Glushkovo, breaking windows and showcases and removing goods. It is known that at least one of the mobile phone store robbers was a fighter from a Chechen unit, Current Time says.

A number of videos on social media show pillaged shops in the Russian-controlled areas of Kursk Oblast.

The Kursk governor says the newly-established group will cooperate with military and security structures:

“Volunteers who sign a contract will undergo training and receive necessary weapons. The fighters will work in close cooperation with the army and the KTO (Counter-Terrorist Operation, – Ed.) headquarters, which will ensure effective coordination and protection of civilian infrastructure,” Smirnov wrote.

The “Bars – Kursk” volunteers will also participate in supporting the life of evacuated areas to assist remaining residents, according to Smirnov.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts