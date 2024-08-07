ISW: Russian bloggers claim Ukraine “diverts” attention with Kursk incursion 

Russian military bloggers largely dismiss alleged Ukrainian raids into Kursk Oblast as Ukrainian officials remain silent, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian sources claim that both Ukrainian military personnel and members of the pro-Ukrainian Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) participated in the raids. However, the ISW reports that no confirmation of these assertions has been observed.

A source within Ukraine’s Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) told the New Voice of Ukraine that RDK forces were “definitely not involved” in the raids. The source declined to provide any further information about the alleged incursions.

ISW reports that representatives from another pro-Ukrainian Russian group, the Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR), have also chosen not to comment on the reported raids.

According to ISW, Russian military bloggers characterized the raids as “unsuccessful” and a “media stunt,” downplaying their significance.

Despite their skepticism, some Russian military bloggers speculated about the possibility of future raids. They suggest that these actions could be part of a Ukrainian strategy to divert Russian resources from ongoing offensive operations in the northern Kharkiv Oblast.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) and Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that Russian forces “successfully” countered several Ukrainian attacks near the Russia-Ukraine border.

The MoD also claims to have destroyed 16 Ukrainian armored vehicles and conducted retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian positions in Sumy Oblast. However, ISW reports that most of the damage shown in footage purportedly depicting the aftermath of the raids appears consistent with routine Ukrainian shelling rather than ground combat.

Notably, Acting Kursk Oblast Governor Alexei Smirnov and several Russian military bloggers have contradicted official statements, warning of ongoing fighting in border areas of Kursk Oblast’s Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts.

