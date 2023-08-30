ISW: Russian MoD limits coverage of war amid reports of Ukrainian advances

The Russian Defense Ministry has changed its daily reporting style, reducing the daily amount of war reports in an attempt to silence coverage of the Ukrainian counteroffensive’s gains.

Previously, the Russian MoD issued a daily situational report that was distinct from the separate situational reports provided by the press services of each Russian group of forces, ISW said in its daily report.

However, on 29 August, the press services of each Russian grouping of forces released text that was directly copied from the overarching daily situational report, rather than providing their own distinct reports.

Throughout the war, the Russian MoD has consistently aimed to establish an information policy characterized by restricted disclosure of frontline details, the Institute for the Study of War noted.

If this trend in changes in Russian MoD reporting continues, it will reflect its broader efforts to censor Russian materials on the war and unify its own narrative, the Institute concluded.

On 28 August, ISW reported that the Russian MoD’s attempt to silence Russian milbloggers’ concerns over the alleged mistreatment of a Russian brigade operating in occupied Kherson Oblast appears to have been unsuccessful, sparking further criticism from the ultranationalist community.

