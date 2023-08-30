Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

ISW: Russian MoD limits coverage of war amid reports of Ukrainian advances

byIryna Voichuk
30/08/2023
1 minute read
Sergey Shoigu
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The Russian Defense Ministry has changed its daily reporting style, reducing the daily amount of war reports in an attempt to silence coverage of the Ukrainian counteroffensive’s gains.

Previously, the Russian MoD issued a daily situational report that was distinct from the separate situational reports provided by the press services of each Russian group of forces, ISW said in its daily report.

However, on 29 August, the press services of each Russian grouping of forces released text that was directly copied from the overarching daily situational report, rather than providing their own distinct reports.

Throughout the war, the Russian MoD has consistently aimed to establish an information policy characterized by restricted disclosure of frontline details, the Institute for the Study of War noted.

If this trend in changes in Russian MoD reporting continues, it will reflect its broader efforts to censor Russian materials on the war and unify its own narrative, the Institute concluded.

On 28 August, ISW reported that the Russian MoD’s attempt to silence Russian milbloggers’ concerns over the alleged mistreatment of a Russian brigade operating in occupied Kherson Oblast appears to have been unsuccessful, sparking further criticism from the ultranationalist community.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts