ISW: Ukrainian forces advance on two sectors of the front

On 31 August, Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, reportedly advancing in both front sectors, ISW said
byIryna Voichuk
01/09/2023
1 minute read
Situation in Ukraine’s east and south. The locations mentioned in the text are marked in green. Map: liveuamap
The Ukrainian General Staff and Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Maliar, have reported that Ukrainian forces are persisting in their offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) directions. They have achieved unspecified success in the direction of Novodanylivka-Novoprokopivka (5km to 13km south of Orikhiv) in the western Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Additionally, Maliar noted that Ukrainian forces have also achieved unspecified success in the Bakhmut direction.

Ukrainian Chief of the Main Directorate of Missile Forces and Artillery and Unmanned Systems of the General Staff Brigadier General Serhii Baranov has affirmed that Ukrainian forces have now achieved parity in their counterbattery capabilities compared to Russian forces.

Baranov pointed out that the artillery systems supplied by NATO, featuring ranges of 30km to 40km, have empowered Ukrainian forces to eliminate Russian artillery systems effectively. This strategic advantage compels Russian forces to relocate their artillery units away from the immediate frontline.

On 31 August, the Institute for the Study of War reported, that Russian forces persisted in their offensive operations along multiple fronts: the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, and along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line. Additionally, they made unsuccessful counterattacks in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area and the western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

