Ukraine forces reclaim western outskirts of Robotyne – ISW

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets noted that Ukrainian forces successfully pushed Russian forces back from the western outskirts of Robotyne, located 10 kilometers south of Orikhiv. At the same time, a prominent Russian military blogger claimed that Ukrainian forces made progress west of Novofedorivka, situated 21 kilometers southeast of Orikhiv and now only 6 kilometers away from the settlement.

Mashovets also reported that elements of the Russian 247th Airborne (VDV) Regiment (7th VDV Division) retreated several hundred meters towards Novofedorivka. However, the Russian Ministry of Defense asserted that Russian forces managed to repel three Ukrainian attacks near Verbove, positioned 10 kilometers east of Robotyne. Another Russian military blogger claimed that Ukrainian forces executed mechanized assaults along the Robotyne-Novoprokopivka line, which is located up to 2 kilometers south of Robotyne, utilizing up to 10 tanks and armored combat vehicles.

On the other side of the war, ISW reports, Russian forces engaged in ground attacks in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast on October 21, although there were no confirmed advances. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces attempted an attack near Robotyne, which proved to be unsuccessful. Mashovets noted that on the same day, Russian forces carried out a counterattack west of Verbove, advancing by 200 meters in a nearby forest area.

Furthermore, elements of the Russian 108th VDV Regiment (7th VDV Division) were involved in an attack near Novopokrovka, located 16 kilometers southeast of Orikhiv, pushing towards Mala Tokmachka, situated 9 kilometers southeast of Orikhiv. According to Russian military bloggers, fighting was ongoing along the Robotyne-Kopani line, extending up to 5 kilometers northwest of Robotyne. Mashovets suggested that the Russian 104th VDV Regiment (76th VDV Division) might be too degraded to prevent Ukrainian advances towards Novoprokopivka.

