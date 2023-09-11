Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

ISW: Ukraine continues advance near Zaporizhzhia’s Robotyne and Donetsk’s Bakhmut

On 10 September, Ukrainian troops continued advances south of Robotyne on the southern front, and near Bakhmut on the eastern front, according to ISW.
byYuri Zoria
11/09/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian forces continued to advance south of Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and reportedly advanced near Bakhmut on 10 September, the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War says.

Geolocated footage posted on September 10 shows that Ukrainian forces have advanced east of Novoprokopivka (18km southeast of Orikhiv).

Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces Spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun noted that Ukrainian forces continue to advance near Robotyne (12km south of Orikhiv) and have liberated 1.5 square kilometers of territory in this direction.

The Ukrainian General Staff and Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces Spokesperson Ilya Yevlash reported that Ukrainian forces achieved unspecified success near Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut) in Donetsk Oblast.

