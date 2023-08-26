ISW: Russian troops fight near Robotyne without rotation or reinforcement

On 25 August, Ukrainian forces continued to advance near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This coincided with expressions of concern from Russian milbloggers regarding insufficient reinforcements and troop rotations in the area.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported unspecified successes by Ukrainian forces in the directions of the Novodanylivka-Novopokropivka line (5-13km south of Orikhiv) and the Mala Tokmachka-Ocheretuvate line (9-25km southeast of Orikhiv).

Amid claims of a shift in fighting to southern Robotyne, located 10 kilometers south of Orikhiv, a notable Russian milblogger has voiced concerns regarding the capacity of battle-weary Russian forces to repel potential renewed Ukrainian assaults in the area, the Institute for the Study of War said in its daily report.

Many of the Russian servicemen fighting near Robotyne have been on the frontline since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, and these units struggle with a shortage of frontline reinforcements, ISW said, citing the Russian milblogger.

“This claim supports ISW’s assessment that Russian forces fighting in the western Zaporizhzhia Oblast area have been defending against Ukrainian attacks since the start of the counteroffensive without rotation or significant reinforcement,” the Institute concluded.

