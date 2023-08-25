Russia redeploys newly formed brigades to Kupiansk sector, Ukraine’s top general says

Russia redeployed its reserves to mount an offensive towards Kupiansk in the Kharkiv Oblast (eastern Ukraine), Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Land Forces of the Ukrainian Army, said during his visit to the Kupiansk and Lyman directions of the eastern front.

According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Russian army continues to shell Kupiansk and its vicinities using artillery and mortars and launches missiles using aviation.

“The operational situation in the eastern sector remains tense. After a month of fierce fighting and significant losses in the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors, the enemy is regrouping its forces while redeploying newly formed brigades and divisions from Russia,” Oleksandr Syrkyi said.

The primary purpose of these measures is to increase combat potential and resume active offensive actions, Colonel General Syrskyi said.

Despite Russian pressure, the Ukrainian Army takes all measures to strengthen the defense in threatened areas and move forward where possible, according to the Commander of Ukraine’s Land Forces.

