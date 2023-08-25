Work of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces during the recent liberation of Robotyne (video)

The battle for Robotyne in Ukraine’s southern frontline, in the Melitopol direction, lasted for more than a month. It was confirmed on 23 August 2023 that Ukrainian forces had fully liberated the settlement and advanced further in this direction, reaching the second line of Russian fortifications and bringing the breakthrough closer.

The recent liberation of Robotyne happened after the methodical and persistent work of the Special Operations Forces. On 25 August 2023, they released video fragments showing how they were overcoming Russian minefields, assaulting enemy trenches, and evacuating wounded under the attack of Russian drones.

“This took place in extremely difficult conditions: the constant work of Russian artillery, the sky full of enemy drones, and extremely close shooting contact with the enemy, who tried in any way to hold the area occupied by him. This video shows only a small fragment of the work of our soldiers, who were supposed to destroy the enemy and squeeze them out of their positions,” Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces said.



