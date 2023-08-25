Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Work of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces during the recent liberation of Robotyne (video)

byBohdan Ben
25/08/2023
1 minute read
Screenshot from the video
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The battle for Robotyne in Ukraine’s southern frontline, in the Melitopol direction, lasted for more than a month. It was confirmed on 23 August 2023 that Ukrainian forces had fully liberated the settlement and advanced further in this direction, reaching the second line of Russian fortifications and bringing the breakthrough closer.

The recent liberation of Robotyne happened after the methodical and persistent work of the Special Operations Forces. On 25 August 2023, they released video fragments showing how they were overcoming Russian minefields, assaulting enemy trenches, and evacuating wounded under the attack of Russian drones.

This took place in extremely difficult conditions: the constant work of Russian artillery, the sky full of enemy drones, and extremely close shooting contact with the enemy, who tried in any way to hold the area occupied by him. This video shows only a small fragment of the work of our soldiers, who were supposed to destroy the enemy and squeeze them out of their positions,” Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces said.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts