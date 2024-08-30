Russo-Ukrainian war, day 918: Ukraine loses first F-16 jet, families of Ukrainian POWs protest near Red Cross 

Exclusive

500km game-changer: Ukraine’s ballistic missile breakthrough can alter war dynamics. As Western fear of Russian escalation continues limiting missile strikes into Russia, Ukraine ramps up its domestic arms production to counter Russia’s Iskanders

Ukraine lobbies US to stop “protecting Russia,” allow 300km deep strikes. Ukraine’s military strategists are faced with a task no less formidable than striking the Crimean Bridge: American fears of escalation. The solution? A catalog of military targets.

Military

Ukraine loses first F-16 fighter jet in combat, exact cause yet to be determined. During what Ukraine described as the “largest” Russian air assault since the full-scale war began, F-16s were deployed for the first time in combat and one of them crashed, killing a Ukrainian pilot, Oleksii Mes.

Frontline report: Ukrainian forces conducting twin encirclements in Kursk Oblast, trapping Russian troops. Ukrainian forces are encircling Russian troops in two strategic locations in the Kursk Oblast, creating so-called “cauldrons” in Malaya Loknya and Martynovka. These encirclements have isolated substantial Russian formations, cutting off their supply lines and setting the stage for intense clashes.

ISW: Russian forces making significant gains toward Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces entrenching in Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian forces are reportedly digging in to hold newly captured areas in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, while Russian troops make significant advances southeast of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. These contrasting situations highlight the fluid nature of the conflict, with both sides achieving localized gains in different sectors of the expansive battlefront.

None of 74 Russian UAVs reaches targets in Ukraine as Belarus deploys fighter to down stray Russian drone. Ukraine repelled a massive Russian air attack with no reported casualties. None of the 74 Russian Shahed drones reached Ukrainian targets, and two of five missiles were downed. Belarus deployed aviation to intercept a stray Shahed that entered its airspace.

Ukraine admits to striking Russian oil and ammo depots yesterday, General Staff confirms. The Ukrainian Army’s General Staff confirmed that Ukraine was behind yesterday’s strikes on Russian oil depots in Rostov and Kirov Oblasts, and an artillery depot in Voronezh Oblast.

As of 29 AUG 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 612390 (+1200)

Tanks: 8571 (+3)

APV: 16699 (+18)

Artillery systems: 17549 (+27)

MLRS: 1174

Anti-aircraft systems: 939

Aircraft: 368

Helicopters: 328

UAV: 14369 (+21)

Cruise missiles : 2556 (+3)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 23706 (+52)

Intelligence and technology

Ukrainian military introduces new BTR-60 variant, providing significant improvement in firepower. Ukraine has unveiled a significant upgrade to its aging BTR-60 armored personnel carriers, equipping them with the advanced BM-7 Parus turret. This modernization enhances the vehicles’ firepower, transforming the Soviet-era transporters into more capable fighting machines.

“Putin can never be trusted,” warns Ukraine’s intelligence chief Budanov on Remembrance Day of fallen defenders. Top Ukrainian military officials, including Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, used the Day of Remembrance of Ukrainian fallen defenders to caution against trusting Russian promises, citing the 2014 Ilovaisk tragedy, when Russian troops killed 366 Ukrainian soldiers, retreating through a “green corridor.”

Russia modernizing T-62M tanks with North Korean spare parts for use against Ukraine. Russia is ramping up its deployment of modernized T-62 tanks to the frontline, according to recent footage circulating on social media. These decades-old vehicles, extensively refurbished and upgraded, potentially indicate Moscow’s efforts to bolster its armored forces amid ongoing losses.

Zelenskyy holds crucial meetings on frontline situation and long-range weapons. Zelenskyy reported holding two meetings: one on frontline updates, focusing on Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and the Kursk operation; the other on developing domestic long-range weapons. No additional details were provided.

US production of artillery ammunition exceeds previously set goals, significant for military aid to Ukraine. The defense official noted that the US are enabling production at scale to supply allies and partners, including Ukraine, with the goal of creating a deterrent effect on potential adversaries.

AP: US plant increases production of 155mm ammunition for Ukraine. A Pennsylvania ammunition plant increased production of crucial 155mm artillery shells by 50% to support Ukraine’s defense efforts.

International

Kuleba: Intercepting Russian missiles won’t make NATO countries party to the war. Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba urged allies to lift restrictions on long-range strikes into Russia and sought NATO support for Poland to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine, stressing this wouldn’t make the countries involved a party to the war.

Three-day search fails to locate Russian drone in Poland, as NATO skeptical of joint interceptions with Ukraine. Poland’s three-day search for an unidentified Russian aerial object ends without results as of yesterday. Meanwhile, NATO is skeptical about Poland or other allies assisting in shooting down Russian missiles over western Ukraine.

Borrell pushes for unrestricted weapon use, condemns Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians. EU’s Josep Borrell again calls to remove restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons against military targets in Russia. He stresses the importance of full weapon utilization and condemns Russia’s attacks on civilians and infrastructure.

Ukraine allowed to use Dutch F-16s inside Russia, military chief confirms. Dutch Armed Forces Commander Onno Eichelsheim approves Ukraine’s use of Dutch F-16s in Russia, praising the Kursk offensive as “brilliant”.

Spain to provide seven more generators to Ukraine. Spain’s latest aid package to Ukraine includes seven generators worth 360,000 euros, aimed at mitigating the effects of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

NATO allies pledge increased military support for Ukraine after council meeting. The NATO-Ukraine Council convened on 28 Aug. to address Ukraine’s urgent defense needs in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

Founder of Ukrainian refugee aid charity in Czechia charged with multi-million grant fraud. Czech investigators claim the founder of charity foundation Help Ukraine transferred 2 million crowns ($88.604) to his mother’s account and purchased an 8 million crown ($354.224) apartment using funds intended for Ukrainian refugee assistance.

Humanitarian and social impact

Two nuclear power plant units were disconnected during Russia’s August 26 attack, Ukraine informs IAEA. Ukraine notified IAEA that Russian missile and drone assault on 26 August, causing disconnections at Rivne and South Ukraine nuclear power plants. Ukraine emphasizes deliberate targeting of energy infrastructure, threatening nuclear facility operations and public safety.

Russian soldier charged with month-long captivity and rape of Ukrainian woman. Ukrainian prosecutors have identified a 37-year-old Russian serviceman suspected of kidnapping and sexually abusing a Ukrainian woman during the Kherson occupation. Authorities say the victim endured over a month of captivity, facing “systematic rape” and brutal punishment for disobedience.

“Shame on you”: desperate families of Ukrainian POWs protest at Red Cross office in Kyiv . Approximately 100 families of Ukrainian prisoners of war demanded more effective action from the Red Cross, which has a unique mandate to visit detention centers, but Russia still blocks them access and most families have no updates on their captured relatives for years.

Belgorod governor reports casualties, orders relocation of civilians near Ukrainian border. Authorities in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast closed entry to 35 settlements and implemented remote schooling in response to what they describe as a tense border situation with Ukraine.

Political and legal developments

The Hill: Putin’s public image shifts as Ukraine pushes into Russia’s Kursk. With Ukraine now pushing into Russian territory in Kursk Oblast, the Kremlin faces a difficult choice: abandon positions in Ukraine or deploy young conscripts against Putin’s earlier promises not to do this.

Minors among those arrested in Russian-backed arson campaign across Ukraine. Ukrainian law enforcement detain multiple individuals involved in a Russian-orchestrated sabotage campaign. Suspects, including minors, were recruited via Telegram to burn military vehicles and sabotage railway equipment in Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi. In Kyiv, a man was arrested for torching police cars.

Some long-ago promised Patriot systems not yet delivered to Ukraine, Foreign Minister says. With the new school year approaching, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasized the urgent need to protect Ukrainian cities and children from Russian missile attacks.

