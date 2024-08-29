Eng
“Shame on you”: desperate families of Ukrainian POWs protest at Red Cross office in Kyiv 

Approximately 100 families of Ukrainian prisoners of war demanded more effective action from the Red Cross, which has a unique mandate to visit detention centers, but Russia still blocks them access and most families have no updates on their captured relatives for years.
by Vira Kravchuk
29/08/2024
2 minute read
Relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) held by Russia staged a protest outside the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Kyiv.
Source: The Media Initiative for Human Rights
Relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) held by Russia staged a protest outside the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Kyiv, demanding more action to secure information about their loved ones in Russian captivity.

While the ICRC has the authority to visit detention centers, it can only do so with permission from facility administrators. Russia has largely denied such access, reportedly in an attempt to conceal violations of international law.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine claims that more than 95% of Ukrainian POWs are tortured in Russia. They suffer from beatings, electrocution, sexual violence, starvation and psychological abuse.

The Media Initiative for Human Rights reported that many of the protesters were relatives of captured Ukrainian marines. These families claim they have received no information about the whereabouts or condition of their loved ones held in Russian captivity.

According to Olha Reshetylova, coordinator of the Media Initiative for Human Rights (MIHR), protesters shouted “Shame on you!” at the ICRC building. 

Reshetylova described the event as “a verdict on the entire system of international law and international organizations,” highlighting the desperation of families who have been without news of their relatives for years.

“For years, the ICRC, UN, OSCE, diplomatic missions and representations have been throwing up their hands, tossing mandates at each other, and simply watching as thousands of Ukrainians slowly die in captivity,” Reshetylova wrote. 

Source: The Media Initiative for Human Rights 

The demonstration, which drew around 100 families, coincided with Ukraine’s Day of Remembrance of Fallen Defenders.

The Media Initiative for Human Rights called for public support of these families, emphasizing the stress and grief they endure. The organization encouraged wider participation in similar actions to maintain focus on both fallen defenders and those who remain in captivity or are missing.

Related:

