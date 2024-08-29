Eng
Spain to provide seven more generators to Ukraine

Spain’s latest aid package to Ukraine includes seven generators worth 360,000 euros, aimed at mitigating the effects of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.
Maria Tril
29/08/2024
2 minute read
Spains-Foreign-Minister-Jose-Manuel-Albares
Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares. Credit: Mateo Lanzuela/Europa Press
Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares announced that Spain will send seven more powerful generators to Ukraine, reports El Periodico. 

The generators, valued at 360,000 euros, will be dispatched to Ukraine via Poland in the coming days. They are intended to assist the civilian population during what Albares described as “a new winter that promises to be particularly harsh.”

“Support for Ukraine will not waver and will continue,” Albares said during a visit to the headquarters of Finanzauto company in Madrid, where the generators are located.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Spain, Serhiy Pohoreltsev, who accompanied Albares during the visit, condemned Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Russian military launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August, killing at least four people and injuring 21 others. The attack was reportedly targeted at critical infrastructure.

“The lack of humanity and violation of international law” is how Pohoreltsev characterized the Russian strikes on energy facilities.

The Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Aecid) provides the generators, including three 200 kV and four 220 kV units.

This latest contribution adds to Spain’s previous aid package sent in November 2022, which included fourteen generators and two ambulances.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian ambassador highlighted the shift in Russian tactics, saying, “Unable to achieve their goals on the battlefield, Russian troops are resorting to methods of terror against the civilian population.”

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles met with Ukrainian servicemen undergoing training as part of an EU mission in Toledo on 27 August.

Robles had previously said that while she had no information about Ukraine using Spanish weapons in the Kursk Oblast, she affirmed that “Kyiv determines how to use the transferred weapons.”

