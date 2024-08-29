Ukraine admits to striking Russian oil and ammo depots yesterday, General Staff confirms

On 29 August, the General Staff (GS) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the previous day’s strikes on Russian facilities, including oil depots in Rostov and Kirov Oblasts, and an artillery depot of the Russian military grouping “Zapad” in Voronezh Oblast.

On 28 August, drones attacked the “Atlas” oil depot in Kamensky Raion, Rostov Oblast, Russia, causing a fire. Additionally, drones targeted fuel tanks in the city of Kotelnich, Kirov Oblast. Locals published videos confirming the strikes and fires. Meanwhile, in Voronezh Oblast’s Rossoshansky Raion, drone debris allegedly fell near explosive objects, igniting a fire, local authorities claimed. Ukrainian officials rarely confirm the country’s involvement in such attacks.

Yesterday, Ukraine public broadcaster Suspilne reported that HUR and SSO were behind the attacks on oil facilities in Rostov and Kirov oblasts, referring to security sources.

Today, the General Staff’s statement noted,

“Overnight on 28 August, the Atlas oil depot in Rostov Oblast of the RF (Russian Federation, – Ed.). As a result of the strike, a fire broke out on the premises of the facility’s vertical tanks. It is known that fire trains have been deployed to extinguish the blaze.”



The operation was conducted by units of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense, working in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, the GS says.

Russia’s Rostov Oblast lies southeast of Ukraine, bordering on the occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast. Since 2014, the Rostov region has been a major Russian military hub to sustain its operations in eastern Ukraine.

Additionally, the General Staff confirmed strikes on the ‘Zenit’ oil depot in Russia’s Kirov Oblast and an artillery field depot of Russian troops in Voronezh Oblast. The full extent of the damage caused by these strikes was still being assessed, as per the General Staff.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks against the Russian oil industry primarily targeting oil refineries, thus significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military, while simultaneously decreasing the Kremlin’s export revenues. Lately, Ukraine has been striking Russian oil depots, supplying Russian troops with fuel and various military facilities, also focusing on aerial ammunition depots at Russian airfields.

