Ukrainian Navy reveals images of destroyed Shahed drone center in Russia

The Ukrainian Navy has released satellite imagery confirming the destruction of a Shahed drone training base and storage facility in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on 21 June.

🚨 The Ukrainian Navy released satellite imagery confirming the destruction of a Shahed drone base in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on 21 June. The joint operation with the Security Service targeted the 167th Training Center in Yeysk, also eliminating instructors and cadets. pic.twitter.com/4b1938pHM7 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 23, 2024

In addition to the storage sites for Shahed drones, Ukrainian drones destroyed training buildings, control centers, and communication points.

“Besides the strike assets, qualified instructors who were training personnel to operate Shahed-136/Geran-2 launches, as well as cadets being taught to carry out strikes on Ukrainian territory using Iranian unmanned systems, were also eliminated,” reported the Ukrainian Navy’s Telegram channel.

The operation, conducted jointly by the Ukrainian Navy and Security Service (SBU), targeted the 167th Training Center in Russian Yeysk.

