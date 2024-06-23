Eng
Ukrainian Navy reveals images of destroyed Shahed drone center in Russia

The 21 June strike destroyed storage sites, training buildings, control centers, and communication points, eliminating instructors and cadets operating Iranian-made drones against Ukraine.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
23/06/2024
1 minute read
Satellite imagery confirming the destruction of a Shahed drone training base in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on 21 June. Photo: The Ukrainian Navy
The Ukrainian Navy has released satellite imagery confirming the destruction of a Shahed drone training base and storage facility in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on 21 June. 

In addition to the storage sites for Shahed drones, Ukrainian drones destroyed training buildings, control centers, and communication points.

“Besides the strike assets, qualified instructors who were training personnel to operate Shahed-136/Geran-2 launches, as well as cadets being taught to carry out strikes on Ukrainian territory using Iranian unmanned systems, were also eliminated,” reported the Ukrainian Navy’s Telegram channel.

The operation, conducted jointly by the Ukrainian Navy and Security Service (SBU), targeted the 167th Training Center in Russian Yeysk.

