Russian soldier charged with month-long captivity and rape of Ukrainian woman

Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s Office issued a notice of suspicion to a Russian soldier who allegedly committed sexual violence and cruel treatment against a Ukrainian woman during the temporary occupation of Kherson Oblast.

The Russian occupation of the right bank of the Kherson region, including Kherson city, lasted for approximately 8 months since the full-scale war began. In late August 2022, Ukrainian forces began a counteroffensive and reclaimed part of the Kherson Oblast, revealing numerous cases of human rights abuses.

The suspect, a 37-year-old Russian serviceman from the 25th Separate Guards Special Purpose Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, allegedly abducted a local woman in early September 2022. Prosecutors say he forced her into a car and took her to a house where he was staying, according to Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s Office.

There, threatening her, he forced her to undress and raped her. The soldier then held the woman captive for over a month, subjecting her to repeated sexual assaults and forced labor, the Prosecutor’s Office reports.

The victim was allegedly kept isolated and had to comply with the soldier’s demands under threat of violence. For the slightest disobedience, he beat her and locked her in the basement for long periods. This abuse continued for over a month until he left the settlement.

Ukrainian law enforcement officials charged him with cruel treatment of civilians and other violations of the laws and customs of war. He can face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

