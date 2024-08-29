Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian soldier charged with month-long captivity and rape of Ukrainian woman

Ukrainian prosecutors have identified a 37-year-old Russian serviceman suspected of kidnapping and sexually abusing a Ukrainian woman during the Kherson occupation. Authorities say the victim endured over a month of captivity, facing “systematic rape” and brutal punishment for disobedience.
byVira Kravchuk
29/08/2024
2 minute read
A potential suspect, a Russian soldier who allegedly held a Ukrainian woman in sexual slavery.
A potential suspect, a Russian soldier who allegedly held a Ukrainian woman in sexual slavery. Source: National Police of Kherson Oblast
Russian soldier charged with month-long captivity and rape of Ukrainian woman

Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s Office issued a notice of suspicion to a Russian soldier who allegedly committed sexual violence and cruel treatment against a Ukrainian woman during the temporary occupation of Kherson Oblast.

The Russian occupation of the right bank of the Kherson region, including Kherson city, lasted for approximately 8 months since the full-scale war began. In late August 2022, Ukrainian forces began a counteroffensive and reclaimed part of the Kherson Oblast, revealing numerous cases of human rights abuses. 

The suspect, a 37-year-old Russian serviceman from the 25th Separate Guards Special Purpose Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, allegedly abducted a local woman in early September 2022. Prosecutors say he forced her into a car and took her to a house where he was staying, according to Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s Office.

There, threatening her, he forced her to undress and raped her. The soldier then held the woman captive for over a month, subjecting her to repeated sexual assaults and forced labor, the Prosecutor’s Office reports.

The victim was allegedly kept isolated and had to comply with the soldier’s demands under threat of violence. For the slightest disobedience, he beat her and locked her in the basement for long periods. This abuse continued for over a month until he left the settlement.

Ukrainian law enforcement officials charged him with cruel treatment of civilians and other violations of the laws and customs of war. He can face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!