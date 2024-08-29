Russo-Ukrainian war, day 917: Ukraine’s resilience shines from Paralympics to battlefield

Exclusives

Territorial integrity means everything. Because Ukraine has made no claim to any Russian land, its recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk region is fundamentally different to the Kremlin’s many invasions of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Nevertheless, it brings a key aspect of European security back into focus.

Ukrainian Paralympians push through loss and devastation to make history in Paris. Despite ongoing war and the destruction of their homes, Ukrainian Paralympians aim for victory at the Paris Games.

What the fall of Pokrovsk could mean for Ukraine. Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Oblast fails to thwart Russia’s advancement towards Pokrovsk. The loss of this key city could have far-reaching consequences for the entire Ukrainian front in Donbas

Military

Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian “Sapphire” electronic warfare system in Kursk Oblast. The “Sapphire” system, designed to counter drones and protect key installations, was destroyed in a precise combat drone strike.

Reuters: Russian forces to face “difficult fight” to retake Ukraine-held area in Kursk Oblast, says deputy CIA director. CIA Deputy Director David Cohen stated that Russia is expected to launch a counteroffensive to retake the territory in Kursk Oblast.

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian troops extend control in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian forces have made significant strides in their incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, reclaiming over 1,200 square kilometers and capturing nearly 600 Russian soldiers as of late August.

Russia constructs fourth pontoon bridge across Seym River in Kursk Oblast, satellite imagery shows. After the destruction of three permanent bridges in the area, Ukraine targets these crossings with cluster munitions, aiming to disrupt Russian logistics and potentially isolate troops in Glushkovsky district on the river’s southern bank.

First-ever drone strike hits Russia’s Kirov Oblast oil depot at a record 1,500 km from Ukraine. Ukrainian drones conduct a first-ever attack on Kirov Oblast, Russia, striking Rosrezerv’s Zenit oil storage facility in Kotelnich, 1,500 km from Ukraine’s border.

ISW: Russian forces make relatively rapid advances near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk. Russian forces have made relatively rapid advances near Pokrovsk, capturing Novohrodivka, as Ukrainian withdrawals have enabled Russian progress, ISW says. Pokrovsk remains a key objective, but its capture may require significant resources and impact overall combat capabilities.

Blaze at another Russian oil depot in Rostov after Ukrainian attack (video). Russian oil depot in Rostov Oblast was reportedly attacked by drones, causing a fire in multiple tanks. Governor claims four drones were shot down. No casualties were reported. The incident occurred as a nearby oil depot continued to smolder from the previous attack.

ISW finds hundreds of Russian military targets within the range of Ukrainian ATACMS. The report identifies 245 Russian military and paramilitary objects within the ATACMS range. The study challenges US restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles, arguing that Russian asset redeployment does not diminish the strategic importance of these targets.

As of 28 August 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 611190 (+1090)

Tanks: 8568 (+5)

APV: 16681 (+14)

Artillery systems: 17522 (+27)

MLRS: 1174 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 938 (+1)

Aircraft: 368

Helicopters: 328

UAV: 14348 (+94)

Cruise missiles: 2553 (+6)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 23654 (+41)

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine receives 2S1 artillery systems from Finland. There has been no official confirmation of the transfer from either side. The distinctive camouflage and specific features of the vehicles, previously acquired by Finland from East Germany, suggest they have been added to Ukraine’s arsenal.

Minister Fedorov: New Ukrainian drone missile Palyanytsia costs less than $ 1 million. Ukrainian officials announced the creation of a homegrown missile-drone combination, named Palianytsia, designed to overcome Western restrictions on long-range strikes.

WSJ: Russia moves 90% of aircraft outside ATACMS range. Russia has relocated 90% of its aircraft beyond the range of ATACMS missiles, while the US still restricts Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles against targets within Russian territory.

Ukraine’s Delta situation awareness system now operational across all defense units. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense announces the full deployment of the Delta situational awareness system across all defense and security units, crediting it with successful NATO interoperability tests.

Electronic warfare upgrade for Ukrainian F-16s completed by US Air Force. US personnel have successfully reprogrammed electronic warfare systems for F-16s destined for Ukraine. This effort, in collaboration with Danish and Norwegian partners, aims to enhance Ukraine’s capabilities.

Ukraine unveils Inguar-7, new infantry fighting vehicle concept. Ukraine’s Inguar Defense has introduced the concept of Inguar-7, a new infantry fighting vehicle. It features heavy armor, an unmanned turret with a 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, and advanced sighting systems.

International

Ukrainian FM Kuleba: Allies’ fear of escalation hinders support. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claims allies’ fear of escalation has been the biggest obstacle in receiving timely support against Russian aggression.

Lithuania hands over new military aid package to Ukraine. It includes loaders, counter-drone systems, and folding beds, ammunition, generators.

UK, Germany sign declaration, promising to sustain “our support to Ukraine and boosting European defense”. Germany and UK’s joint declaration announces plans for a bilateral cooperation treaty to be signed by early 2025, covering various areas of cooperation, including their close partnership and continued support for Ukraine.

The Telegraph: UK quietly supports Ukraine’s Storm Shadow strikes in Russia. The UK quietly backs Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow missiles against Russian targets, but allegedly refrains from public endorsement to prevent diplomatic tensions with the US, which fears potential escalation.

Humanitarian and social impact

Reporters Without Borders condemns Russian missile strike that killed Reuters journalist Ryan Evans. The organization has called for an investigation into the incident, highlighting the ongoing dangers faced by journalists covering Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Ukrhydroenergo: No flood risk from Kyiv hydroelectric plant after Russian strike. The Kyiv hydroelectric dam remains stable and poses no flood risk following a recent Russian missile strike, according to Ukraine’s state hydropower company.

Ukraine finds cluster munitions in Zhytomyr Oblast following Russian missile strike. A missile strike on 26 August killed one woman and injured three others. Family of four killed in Russian attack on Pokrovsk district, 20 more civilians injured in Izium and Kryvyi Rih. Russian strikes hit multiple Ukrainian regions, causing civilian casualties and infrastructure damage in Izium, Pokrovsk district, and Kryvyi Rih

Political and legal developments

NATO allies urge caution in Poland’s approach to down unidentified aircraft. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealed on 28 August that NATO allies are advising restraint in responding to unidentified aerial objects over Poland.

Politico: French investigation into Telegram’s founders reveals broader scope. French authorities have arrested Telegram founder Pavel Durov and his brother Nikolai, issuing warrants as part of a broader investigation into the platform’s alleged involvement in facilitating child abuse.

New developments

Ukrainian military to offer halal, kosher, vegan MRE options starting December 2024. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense announces plans to diversify military MRE rations, addressing religious, medical, and ethical needs. New options, including kosher, halal, and vegan meals, will be available from December 2024 after consultations with religious and animal rights groups.

