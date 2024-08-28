Eng
Ukraine unveils Inguar-7, new infantry fighting vehicle concept

Ukraine’s Inguar Defense has introduced a concept of Inguar-7, a new infantry fighting vehicle. It features heavy armor, an unmanned turret with a 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, and advanced sighting systems.
Inguar 7 IFV concept. Image: Inguar Defense.
Ukraine’s arms maker Inguar Defense has unveiled a new infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) concept named Inguar-7.  According to Defence Industry Europe, while specific technical details have not been disclosed, the available graphic reveals several key features of the Inguar-7. The vehicle appears to have a heavily armoured hull, evidenced by thick side modules of additional armor. Notably, the absence of a wave deflector and visible propulsion systems suggests that the Inguar-7 is not designed for amphibious operations.

The Inguar-7’s armament is expected to include an unmanned turret, structurally similar to the BM-7 Parus module but with significant modifications. The turret is likely to house a 30mm automatic cannon, presumably the Ukrainian ZTM-2, a variant of the Russian 2A72.

Militarnyi notes that the illustration features a Ukrainian-made Stugna-P anti-tank missile system from Luch DB. The turret is fitted with a multi-channel thermal imaging sight protected by a shielding structure, while the rear is equipped with a smoke grenade launcher for deploying aerosol smoke screens.

The vehicle’s fire control system includes an electro-optical gunner’s sight and a panoramic electro-optical commander’s sight, enhancing its targeting capabilities. For additional protection, a set of smoke grenade launchers is mounted at the rear of the turret.

This latest unveiling follows Inguar Defense’s previous introduction of the Inguar-3, a light armored vehicle concept, in autumn 2022. A fully developed prototype of the Inguar-3 was publicly displayed in March 2024. Since then, the Inguar-3 has reportedly undergone frontline testing, with units from the Azov Brigade and the National Guard employing it in operational scenarios.

