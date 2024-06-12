German manufacturer Rheinmetall to produce Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Rheinmetall, the German arms manufacturer, will start producing Lynx infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in Ukraine, said Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, according to Dumky.

Later, Rheinmetall’s CEO, Armin Papperger, confirmed this information in Handelsblatt media outet.

Kamyshin also said that Rheinmetall will release the first Lynx infantry fighting vehicles unit in Ukraine this year.

“Why the Lynx? It is one of the most modern IFV platforms. It is a good opportunity for our European partners to test it in combat and improve it. And for our soldiers, every additional vehicle that helps them hold the front line is crucial,” said Kamyshin.

He noted that the manufacturers responsible for the final product would be more aware of the details used to produce the vehicles.

At the same time, Rheinmetall’s CEO, Papperger, expressed concerns about the budget for defense projects in Ukraine. He said that the budget planning covers only 6-12 months. He emphasized that the political leadership of the countries interested in the production must agree to increase funding.

A heavy Lynx IFV, weighing approximately 44 tons, was introduced by Rheinmetall in 2018.

Its primary armament includes a LANCE turret with a 30—or 35-mm cannon and an anti-tank missile launcher, which can be equipped according to customer requirements. The vehicle can transport a crew of nine soldiers, as per Militarnyi.

A Lynx IFV is protected against 30-mm rounds in the frontal projection and 14.5-mm rounds on the sides. The vehicle’s underside is designed to withstand explosions equivalent to ten kg of TNT. A IFV is powered by a Liebherr D9612 engine, allowing it to reach up to 70 km per hour with a range of 500 km on roads.

