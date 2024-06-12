Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

German manufacturer Rheinmetall to produce Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

The first unit of Lynx IFVs will be produced this year,
byOlena Mukhina
12/06/2024
2 minute read
A Lynx infantry fighting vehicle in Hungary in 2021. Credit: Ministry of Defense of Hungary
A Lynx infantry fighting vehicle in Hungary in 2021. Credit: Ministry of Defense of Hungary
German manufacturer Rheinmetall to produce Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Rheinmetall, the German arms manufacturer, will start producing Lynx infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in Ukraine, said Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, according to Dumky.

Later, Rheinmetall’s CEO, Armin Papperger, confirmed this information in Handelsblatt media outet.

Kamyshin also said that Rheinmetall will release the first Lynx infantry fighting vehicles unit in Ukraine this year.

“Why the Lynx? It is one of the most modern IFV platforms. It is a good opportunity for our European partners to test it in combat and improve it. And for our soldiers, every additional vehicle that helps them hold the front line is crucial,”  said Kamyshin.

He noted that the manufacturers responsible for the final product would be more aware of the details used to produce the vehicles.

At the same time, Rheinmetall’s CEO, Papperger, expressed concerns about the budget for defense projects in Ukraine. He said that the budget planning covers only 6-12 months. He emphasized that the political leadership of the countries interested in the production must agree to increase funding.

A heavy Lynx IFV, weighing approximately 44 tons, was introduced by Rheinmetall in 2018.

Its primary armament includes a LANCE turret with a 30—or 35-mm cannon and an anti-tank missile launcher, which can be equipped according to customer requirements. The vehicle can transport a crew of nine soldiers, as per Militarnyi.

A Lynx IFV is protected against 30-mm rounds in the frontal projection and 14.5-mm rounds on the sides. The vehicle’s underside is designed to withstand explosions equivalent to ten kg of TNT. A IFV is powered by a Liebherr D9612 engine, allowing it to reach up to 70 km per hour with a range of 500 km on roads.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!