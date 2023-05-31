Ukraine to receive CV90 infantry fighting vehicles from Sweden – Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Sedish Army's Stridsfordon 90 (Combat Vehicle 90 or CV90) tracked armored combat vehicle, 2012. Photo: Wikimedia commons/Jorchr .
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive CV90 infantry fighting vehicles from Sweden, according to a Telegram post by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports.
The ministry says Ukrainian crews are already completing training to master these vehicles, which are in service with some NATO member states.
The post also has a video showing remarks by Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson at a briefing in Kyiv on 25 May:
“We discussed some of the deliveries that Sweden [is] providing for Ukraine. That, of course, includes the CV90s, we’re working on the Archer system, and on the tanks. And the fact that we are providing you with all those assets means that you can also do combined arms,” the Minister notes.
Previously, the CV90s transferred by rail were spotted in Germany:
Long waited for and much needed! By Sweden pledged CV90 IFVs (Stridsfordon 90) on their way to Ukraine today. Currently in Germany, soon on the battlefield. pic.twitter.com/MswH21EeiJ
— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 22, 2023
Sweden announced in January that it would send 50 of its CV90 combat vehicles to Ukraine.
Tags: IFV, Stridsfordon 90, Sweden