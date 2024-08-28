Ukrhydroenergo: No flood risk from Kyiv hydroelectric plant after Russian strike

Ukraine’s hydroelectric power company Ukrhydroenergo reassured the public that there is no threat of the Kyiv dam breaking or flooding in the aftermath of a recent Russian missile strike.

“There is no danger of the dam breaching at the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant, and there will be no flooding,” Ukrhydroenergo CEO Ihor Syrota said.

Syrota explained that the full technical impact remains unclear while debris clearance is ongoing.

“We are currently clearing the debris after the missile strike. We cannot yet assess all the technical consequences, what we have lost, and what timeframe is needed for restoration,” he said.

Ukrhydroenergo added that the attack on the power station did not result in any staff injuries.

The company reportedly lost over 40% of its electricity generation capacity since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Ukrhydroenergo facilities have been targeted approximately 130 times during this period.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric plant has been completely lost, while the Dnipro plant is non-operational. According to the company, other hydroelectric and pumped-storage plants are in various stages of restoration.

Russian military launched its largest attack on Ukraine on 26 August since the start of the full-scale invasion, targeting the Kyiv hydroelectric plant. Ukrhydroenergo reports the hit on the plant did not cause critical damage.

