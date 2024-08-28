Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrhydroenergo: No flood risk from Kyiv hydroelectric plant after Russian strike

The Kyiv hydroelectric dam remains stable and poses no flood risk following a recent Russian missile strike, according to Ukraine’s state hydropower company.
byMaria Tril
28/08/2024
1 minute read
Kyiv-hydroelectric-power-station
Kyiv hydroelectric power plant. Credit: uhe.gov.ua
Ukrhydroenergo: No flood risk from Kyiv hydroelectric plant after Russian strike

Ukraine’s hydroelectric power company Ukrhydroenergo reassured the public that there is no threat of the Kyiv dam breaking or flooding in the aftermath of a recent Russian missile strike.

“There is no danger of the dam breaching at the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant, and there will be no flooding,” Ukrhydroenergo CEO Ihor Syrota said.

Syrota explained that the full technical impact remains unclear while debris clearance is ongoing.

“We are currently clearing the debris after the missile strike. We cannot yet assess all the technical consequences, what we have lost, and what timeframe is needed for restoration,” he said.

Ukrhydroenergo added that the attack on the power station did not result in any staff injuries.

The company reportedly lost over 40% of its electricity generation capacity since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Ukrhydroenergo facilities have been targeted approximately 130 times during this period.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric plant has been completely lost, while the Dnipro plant is non-operational. According to the company, other hydroelectric and pumped-storage plants are in various stages of restoration.

Russian military launched its largest attack on Ukraine on 26 August since the start of the full-scale invasion, targeting the Kyiv hydroelectric plant. Ukrhydroenergo reports the hit on the plant did not cause critical damage.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts